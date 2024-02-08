Advertisement

The WWE has been one of the most successful wrestling promotions in recent history and has been profitable in several aspects. However, the company is also infamous for their budget cuts and releasing wrestlers. Fans get upset as some of their choicest wrestlers have to face the axe, but that opens new doors for them. One of the recently released wrestlers has opened up on his release, implying that the TKO merger fueled his firing from the WWE

3 things you need to know

WWE released several superstars in 2023

WWE merged with UFC to form TKO Holdings

Dolph Ziggler, Mustafa Ali, Matt Riddle, and more were released in December 2023

Former WWE star opened up on his release, says he was due to make a Million

The Original Bro Matt Riddle was one of the stars who was released from their WWE contracts. Riddle was one of the most prominent wrestlers, but his antics and behaviour are some reasons that led to his release from the promotion. While speaking on The Kurt Angle Show, the former US Champion shared that the merger with UFC is the prime reason that led to his departure from WWE. The Original Bro added that he was due to make $1 Million at the end of the year.

"I think that [the UFC-WWE merger] didn't really help things. Me and Dana White don't have the greatest relationship and I know he's a big part of that. It definitely played a part. I also know they were making budget cuts regardless and I was getting paid a pretty penny."

"I was gonna get paid a million dollars," Riddle said, "but I also think the merger didn't help and also my behavior didn't help," Riddle added.

Matt Riddle making his entrance in the Money in the Bank | Image: WWE

After Matt Riddle's non-compete clause expired, he made his debut at the New Japan Pro Wrestling in San Jose, where he teamed up with Jeff Cobb to defeat Zack Sabre Jr. and Bad Dude Tito. The Original Bro will be challenging Hiroshi Tanahashi, the NJPW World TV Champion, at the NJPW New Beginning In Sapporo.