Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 16th, 2024 at 16:01 IST

Former WWE superstar points out how the UFC merger played a role in his release from the company

A former WWE superstar and US Champion discusses how the UFC merger influenced his departure from the wrestling organization.

Pavitra Shome
WWE SummerSlam
WWE SummerSlam at the Ford Field | Image: WWE
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The WWE has been one of the most successful wrestling promotions in recent history and has been profitable in several aspects. However, the company is also infamous for their budget cuts and releasing wrestlers. Fans get upset as some of their choicest wrestlers have to face the axe, but that opens new doors for them. One of the recently released wrestlers has opened up on his release, implying that the TKO merger fueled his firing from the WWE  

3 things you need to know

Advertisement
  • WWE released several superstars in 2023
  • WWE merged with UFC to form TKO Holdings
  • Dolph Ziggler, Mustafa Ali, Matt Riddle, and more were released in December 2023

Also Read: WWE RAW Results: Seth Rollins retains Championship in a close-call match, GUNTHER returns

Advertisement

Former WWE star opened up on his release, says he was due to make a Million

The Original Bro Matt Riddle was one of the stars who was released from their WWE contracts. Riddle was one of the most prominent wrestlers, but his antics and behaviour are some reasons that led to his release from the promotion. While speaking on The Kurt Angle Show, the former US Champion shared that the merger with UFC is the prime reason that led to his departure from WWE. The Original Bro added that he was due to make $1 Million at the end of the year.

Advertisement

"I think that [the UFC-WWE merger] didn't really help things. Me and Dana White don't have the greatest relationship and I know he's a big part of that. It definitely played a part. I also know they were making budget cuts regardless and I was getting paid a pretty penny."

"I was gonna get paid a million dollars," Riddle said, "but I also think the merger didn't help and also my behavior didn't help," Riddle added.

Advertisement
Matt Riddle making his entrance in the Money in the Bank | Image: WWE

Also Read: Brock Lesnar ruined released WWE Superstar's dream of winning Royal Rumble with real-life power move

After Matt Riddle's non-compete clause expired, he made his debut at the New Japan Pro Wrestling in San Jose, where he teamed up with Jeff Cobb to defeat Zack Sabre Jr. and Bad Dude Tito. The Original Bro will be challenging Hiroshi Tanahashi, the NJPW World TV Champion, at the NJPW New Beginning In Sapporo.

Advertisement

Published January 16th, 2024 at 13:45 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

2 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

2 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

5 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

5 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

5 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

7 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

7 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

7 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

11 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment39 minutes ago

  2. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  3. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    Worldan hour ago

  4. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  5. Ranbir To Lose His Signature Baritone Voice For Ramayan Role?

    Entertainmentan hour ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement