WWE Raw took place at the Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, Arkansas, and it had a World Championship match in the Main Event. Some intense action was also on display while a Champion made his return to the promotion. Check out all the action that took place on Monday Night

3 things you need to know

The main event featured Jinder Mahal and Seth 'Freakin' Rollins

A Champion and a tag team also made their return on Monday Night

WWE RAW Results: Seth Rollins retains Championship in a close-call match, GUNTHER returns

Monday Night RAW opened with Cody Rhodes arriving on the stage, and Drew McIntyre came right after him. Both confronted each other and talked about winning the Rumble and eventually the championship. They also recalled their last fight outside WWE, where Rhodes won and McIntyre headed back to WWE.

Backstage, R-Truth is confronted by Damian Priest for selling fake Judgement Day merchandise. Truth offers Priest a bundle of cash as his cut and inquires about 'Tom and Nick' Mysterio's whereabouts. Finally giving in, Damian tells him to be quiet and not participate in their upcoming tag match.

#DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa) vs. Judgment Day (Dominik Mysterio & JD McDonagh)

Gargano and Ciampa looked like true heavy-hitters and the deserving ones for the Undisputed Tag Team titles. But JD was impressive too, at one point in the match, after he hit a Spanish Fly and a moonsault off the top rope. But #DIY won the match by pinfall after they hit Meet in the Middle.

Image: wwe.com

Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell vs. Chelsea Green & Piper Niven

Indi Hartwell and Piper Niven get things started, but after a fast tag to Green, the heels take the lead. However, LeRae and Hartwell put up a valiant fight back and managed to pick the score. Candice & Indi won the match by pinfall after they hit an assisted Quebrada on Chelsea Green.

Ludwig Kaiser vs. Xavier Woods

Before the match was made official, GUNTHER made his return and applauded Ludwig Kaiser's intensity that he displayed against Kofi Kingston. But Woods came out to confront Ludwig, which led to the match being official. In what looked like a grudge match, both superstars looked to power through and beat their opponent for what they did. However, Ludwig Kaiser won by disqualification after Woods threw an office chair at him, which led to referee Danilo Anfibio calling for the bell. Xavier was visibly busted, but he wasn't stopping, and Kaiser had to run away through the crowd.

Image: wwe.com

Akira Tozawa vs. Ivar

Ivar gives Tozawa a bowling motion and sneers at him for being so little. However, just when Akira appears to have hope, the large Viking bowls him over again! However, Tozawa's interference from Maxxine Dupri caused him to cut her off. Tozawa used a sunset flip power bomb to win via pinfall. However, after the bout, Ivar moonsaults over Tozawa as Valhalla assaults Maxxine and knocks her out.

Awesome Truth (R-Truth & The Miz) vs. Judgment Day (Damian Priest & Finn Balor)

During the introductions, R-Truth spills a large wad of cash and hurries to retrieve it, shoving it into Finn Balor's pocket. He also cuts Dominik Mysterio but explains to JD McDonagh that since he isn't present on Judgement Day, he doesn't receive the cut. Miz tries to jog his memory so that their cooperation could be more effective. Even after Awesome Truth returns to action, he still considers himself part of the faction. However, it was short-lived as Priest and Balor invaded and defeated him. Judgement Day won by pinfall with a lateral press from Finn Balor on R-Truth.

Natalya & Tegan Nox vs. Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark

Shayna Baszler and Tegan Nox get things started as they battle for control of the match. Despite Natalya's best efforts to counterattack, Stark and Baszler controlled most of the encounter. Ultimately, Zoey Stark & Shayna Baszler prevailed via submission, using Baszler's Kirifuda Clutch on Natalya.

Jinder Mahal vs. Seth Rollins (c) (WWE World Heavyweight Championship)

The match is off to a hot start with Indus Sher on Mahal's side. The match had some intense action and Jinder put up an incredible effort. Rollins was surrounded from all sides as Senor MITB Damian Proest also came out, But McIntyre took care of him. Seth Rollins also took out Veer, who was on the outside, with a dive. Mahal hit a cheap shot, but that was not enough to keep Seth down. Mahal also hit the Khallas, but Seth rebounded and fought back. Rollins won by pinfall after hitting a Stomp, retaining the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.