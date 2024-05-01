Updated May 1st, 2024 at 14:27 IST
'HE’S NOT THE SAME PERSON': Undertaker reveals how winning a Championship has changed Cody Rhodes
WWE Hall of Famer, The Undertaker, has opened up on Cody Rhodes and how winning the Undisputed WWE Championship has brought a change within him.
Ever since making a return to WWE at WrestleMania 38, Cody Rhodes has been a centre of attraction for the company. He has emerged as a solid babyface who can easily be a crowd favourite. Him finishing the story at WrestleMania XL was one of the most emotional and revered moments in the history of the showcase, with the main event being one of the top draws. It is undeniable that having the title leads to a horde of responsibilities, and The American Nightmare has been running it efficiently after becoming the Undisputed WWE Champion. But WWE Hall of Famer, The Undertaker, believes that Rhodes hasn't been the same as he used to before.
The Undertaker reveals how Cody Rhodes has changed after becoming the Undisputed WWE Champion
The Undertaker recently appeared at an episode of his 'Six Feet Under' podcast, where he talked about the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and the 4 AM message that he received from the American Nightmare, which he could only understand half of it. He also opened up on how having a Championship changes a man, from a certain aspect, and so has happened with Cody.
"I believe he was having a good time that night. Well deserved," he laughed. "He has come full circle... I didn't see him developing into the sports entertainer that he has become. Another example of motivation and not being content with where you're at, and learning.
"A lot of guys come into WWE before they're ready and end up leaving, and leaving unhappy... I'm pretty sure that he left probably the same way... Man, did he figure things out. I mean, on both sides, from a marketing aspect, the business aspect of it, to connecting with his audience. He's just not the same person that left," Undertaker said.
Cody Rhodes is all set to defend the Undisputed WWE Championship title at Backlash in Lyon, France, and he will be facing former multi-time champion AJ Styles. Both of the Georgia Bulldogs are set to face each other on Friday Night SmackDown, which will eventually lead to their ultimate clash in France. Expect a banger to take place among the two.
