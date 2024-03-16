×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 16th, 2024 at 12:30 IST

Is the blood real in WWE? Facts and myths about bloodbaths in WWE

Is the blood real in WWE? Wrestlers like Stone Cold Steve Austin would frequently be pictured with blood on their faces during the Attitude era.

Reported by: Adil Khan
is the blood real in wwe
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

In the iconic Attitude era, superstars using foul words and beating each other to a pulp was a frequent sight. When a superstar would vow that there would be a bloodbath in the ring on a particular day, he/she would do everything in their power to bring that to fruition. The bloodbaths of the glory days, however, have been resigned to being a memory. In the PG era, WWE has limited power on the blood and gore they can showcase in the ring. Today, WWE superstars do not cuss and they hardly bleed in the ring. Here's a look at the history of the WWE blood and gore, and why the WWE blood and gore is a rare sight in the ring these days.

Also Read l Is the blood real in WWE? Is there real blood in WWE: Lesnar destroys and silences Reigns in 2018: WWE News

Advertisement

Is the blood real in WWE? Use of razor blades in the Attitude era

WWE superstars still bleed in the ring, albeit rarely. Pro-wrestlers earlier used razor blades to cut themselves during the match. Many reports claim that WWE saw a rise in ticket sales when the wrestlers would somehow draw blood since it showed how much a wrestler is willing to go through to win the match. Though the use of razor blades was deemed safe by many wrestlers, on many occasions, blading went horribly wrong.

Advertisement

WWE superstars used to make small cuts on their body so they could bleed and still fight till the end. Sometimes, however, WWE superstars would make huge razor cuts which would have an impact on their in-ring performance and turned out to be life-threatening. This mistake has been made by a number of WWE greats like Shawn Michales,Ric Flair and John Cena in the past. WWE ultimately went on to ban blading in 2008.

Also Read l Is the blood real in WWE? Is there real blood in WWE: Do WWE superstars really bleed: WWE Rumours, WWE News

Advertisement

Is the blood real in WWE? Use of blood capsules in the modern/PG era

These days WWE superstars use two different techniques to bleed. One way is that a WWE star can ask their opponent to punch them hard enough to draw blood. The opponent can also use chairs, tables, hammers, and other things to make a wrestler bleed. Another way is to use a blood capsule. If a WWE wrestler does not want to put his body on the line, then he/she can signal to a WWE official to pass them a blood capsule. After the wrestler receives the capsule from the official, he/she signals their opponent to begin the punishment. During or after getting attacked, the superstar breaks the capsule and applies the blood wherever necessary.

Advertisement

Also Read l Is the blood real in WWE? Is there real blood in WWE:Why did WWE ban blading in 2008: WWE Rumours, WWE News

Here’s a rare video of Roman Reigns using blood capsule during a WWE RAW segment

Also Read l Is the blood real in WWE? Is there real blood in WWE: The moves WWE banned after deeming them dangerous: WWE Rumours/WWE News

Advertisement

Published June 6th, 2020 at 11:35 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Jaganmohan reddy

YSRCP Announces Candidate

a few seconds ago
Anuradha Paudwal Joins BJP

Anuradha Paudwal

a few seconds ago
After Raids Over Delhi Liquor Policy, ED Arrests K Kavitha

K Kavitha in Trouble

a few seconds ago
Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: EC to Announce Poll Dates at 3 PM Today

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

a few seconds ago
BRS MLC K Kavitha arrives at Rouse Avenue Court

K Kavitha in Court

2 minutes ago
Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda

Pulkit-Kriti Wedding

4 minutes ago
Bhagwant Mann

Big Reshuffle In Punjab

17 minutes ago
Karan Singh Yadav Joins BJP

Karan Joins BJP

18 minutes ago
Indian Footballer Sunil Chhetri

ISL Points Table: Updated

19 minutes ago
Exam results

GATE Result LIVE Updates

20 minutes ago
BJP MP Ajay Pratap Singh Resigns.

Ajay Resigns From BJP

21 minutes ago
CBFC New Rules

New CBFC Rules

22 minutes ago
GATE 2024 Topper List Soon

GATE 2024 topper List

23 minutes ago
Disney CEO Bob Iger

Disney CEO Bob Iger

27 minutes ago
Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran's Concert

28 minutes ago
icse class 10th result 2021

ICSE Board Results 2021

28 minutes ago
PM Modi

PM Modi on BRS

29 minutes ago
Rohit Sharma as CSK captain?

MS Dhoni in CSK

31 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. New Dawn: 10 Ways Modi Government Transformed Kashmir In Last 10 Years

    India News17 hours ago

  2. Uttar Pradesh To Change Names Of These 8 Railway Stations

    India Newsa day ago

  3. 2 Minors Feared Drowned In Ghaziabad's Hindon River

    India Newsa day ago

  4. Elite list of umpires who will officiate IPL matches with salaries given

    Sports a day ago

  5. Earthquake of Magnitude 3.1 Hits Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli

    India Newsa day ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo