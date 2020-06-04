From Chair Shots To Piledrivers, The Moves WWE Banned After Deeming Them Dangerous

While most combat sports fans dislike WWE for its kayfabe nature, WWE stars also take a considerable amount of risk while stepping in the ring. Throughout the years, WWE has witnessed some devastating injuries that have wrecked careers and shaped different trajectories for different superstars. However, with time, WWE has banned a number of stunts in order to minimise injuries. In 2008, WWE banned the portrayal of blood and since then the promotion has gone on to eliminate a number of wrestling moves.

While most moves in the WWE are rehearsed and cleared for use, some moves have deceived officials and wrestlers alike when it comes to safety. The WWE universe has witnessed several injuries that happened unexpectedly, and to ensure the safety of wrestlers, banned moves such as The Buckle Bomb, The Piledriver, and Muscle Buster among others. Here’s a look at some of the moves that were shown the exit door by the WWE over time.

WWE news: WWE banned moves and WWE special moves

The Buckle Bomb

One of the more well-known WWE banned moves, The Buckle Bomb is somewhat like a powerbomb but the opponent is thrown into a turnbuckle in the process. Seth Rollins popularised the move during his early days. However, one of the biggest WWE special moves got banned with time after Finn Balor was severely injured at SummerSlam 2016 from being attacked with The Buckle Bomb.

Muscle Buster

One of the most infamous WWE banned moves, the Muscle Buster was used by Samoa Joe for years before he turned up in WWE. At a WWE live event, Samoa Joe used the move on Tyson Kidd breaking Kid’s neck in horrific fashion. Although it was considered to be a famous move in wrestling, the Muscle Buster found its place in the ‘WWE banned moves’ list with time.

Chair shots to the head

WWE wrestlers were a bit too familiar with attacking their opponents with chair shots to the head. However, this move was also added to the ‘WWE banned moves’ list after Chris Benoit suffered brain damage and took his own life. In 2010, WWE officially banned the move.

Piledriver

The Piledriver has a number of variations and can be applied differently. The Undertaker and Kane are well known for using this move. However, WWE banned the move after Owen Hart broke Stone Cold’s neck with a piledriver. Stone Cold ultimately had to miss WWE action for a year, and The Rock then famously took Stone Cold's place as the face of the promotion.

Image courtesy: WWE