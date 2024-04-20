Advertisement

WWE Smackdown returned to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania from the PPG Paints Arena with a crowd of nearly 15,000 people settled for the Friday Night Showcase. The spectacle featured the new build towards Backlash at Lyon, France, with new championship contenders being determined in the blue brand. SmackDown featured LA Knight, AJ Styles, Bayley, Naomi, and more. The first challenger to Cody Rhodes' Undisputed Universal Championship title was determined, and some major nostalgia struck the fans when they were offered the brand new tag team titles for Friday Nights. Take a look at all the recap and results for the show.

AJ Styles vs. LA Knight (WWE Undisputed Championship #1 Contender’s Match): AJ Styles wins by pinfall with the Phenomenal Forearm, earning a shot against Cody Rhodes for the WWE Undisputed Championship at Backlash in France.

WWE SmackDown: Highlights of the Night

Solo Sikoa has unleashed himself as a decision-maker, and after bringing Tama Tonga, he introduced him as "his MFT" in the Bloodline.

WWE CCO Triple H and SmackDown GM Nick Aldis to introduce the new WWE Tag Team Championship titles to A-Town Down Under, Austin Theory and Grayson Waller, and after they misbehaved with the boss, Aldis gives them a talking and then announced a fatal 4-way #1 contender’s match for tonight's show.

The WWE Draft was hyped in the Friday Night SmackDown which will begin next week.

During The Bloodline's segment, Tama Tonga brutally attacked Kevin Owens and brought him towards the ring, all bloodied as they continued the onslaught until the security personnel intervened.

Nick Aldis dragged out Paul Heyman to show what Tama Tonga did at the parking area, where he T-boned the rental car of Kevin Owens, which is why he looked bloodied. Aldis reminded Heyman there would be repercussions ahead.

Cody Rhodes cuts a promo from London as the WWE tours the UK, where he showcased his thrill to face another Georgia Bulldog as they will duke it out at Lyon, France. A contract signing was also announced for the next show.

In the main event, Tiffany Stratton ran interference during the Championship match. It looks like Stratton could challenge Bayley down the line for the championship.

Amidst the show, it was reported that multiple WWE superstars were either released or their contracts had expired with the Connecticut-based promotion. The names include Xyon Quinn, Xia Li, and former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal.