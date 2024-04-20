Advertisement

If any wrestler were the most valuable superstar on both nights of WrestleMania, it would be Seth Rollins. He featured in both nights and despite losing his World Heavyweight title to Drew McIntyre, he stood up for Cody Rhodes and took the bullet, which gave Cody Rhodes an opening to defeat Roman Reigns in singles action. Rollins defied all odds to remain WrestleMania-ready despite not being in 100% of his health. With Mania now in the rearview mirror, Seth has been away from the ring to treat his health issues, and his wife, Becky Lynch, has offered an update on the superstar wrestler and former World Heavyweight Champion.

'The Man' Becky Lynch offers a new health update on her husband Seth Rollins amid former champion's wrestling hiatus

Seth Rollins had sustained a knee injury weeks before WrestleMania, and his status for the showcase of the immortals was in jeopardy. Rollins' left knee sustained a partially torn meniscus and a Grade 2 MCL tear in January, according to PW Insider. He was off-action for over two months before making a comeback on March 9. But he pulled off a turnaround and was cleared for action, even though he was not at a hundred per cent. The extent of his injury required surgery. And recently, his wife Becky Lynch has offered a new update on the wrestler. The Man revealed that he had surgery on his knee and had a meniscus tear during WrestleMania weekend.

“So he just got surgery on Tuesday, he had knee surgery. He tore his meniscus a little while before WrestleMania. His rehab, I suppose, is running after a little 3-year-old now. That’ll be great for his knee surgery,” Becky Lynch revealed.

Despite the meniscus tear, Seth Rollins wrestled through multiple matches throughout WrestleMania weekend and also faced The Rock and Roman Reigns in a tag match alongside Cody Rhodes. He then opened Night Two with Drew McIntyre, where he lost the title. Despite that, he came out to be Cody's Shield in the main event of Mania Night Two and helped Rhodes in capturing the Undisputed Universal title. Now, it is yet to be seen when will the visionary return to action in the WWE.