The WWE hosted the King and Queen of the Ring PLE as they made their first Saudi Arabia tour stop at the Jeddah Super Dome. Titles changed hands and the new King and Queen were crowned in the tournament. In the main event, Cody Rhodes went to the limit to defend his Undisputed Championship title against Logan Paul. The Triple H era has been running strong, and the premium live events have been attracting a lot of audience. However, last night's PLE saw a controversial moment during the King of the Ring final match, and WWE CCO Triple H addressed the situation after the KOTR final match-up.

GUNTHER didn't get a clean pin at King of the Ring Final vs Randy Orton, Triple H addresses the scenario

During the final of the King of the Ring tournament, Randy Orton hit an RKO to GUNTHER, but when he tried to pin, he couldn't adjust his legs as they were injured. GUNTHER took advantage and hit him in the buckled knee and did the crucifix pin. However, the replay would show that Orton's shoulders were not rested on the canvas, but the referee still made the count, leading the Ring General to become the King of the Ring.

After the match, the WWE Chief Content Officer, Triple H, was interviewed by Byron Saxton regarding the controversy, where Hunter determined that the referee's decision would be final while also teasing an Orton vs GUNTHER II in the future.

“So, live, I was out there. From my vantage point, it was very difficult to see. Was in the ring, handed the crown to GUNTHER, very happy for him, incredible night, what a performance they both put on. Coming back here and seeing it back, look, I saw exactly what you saw, I saw what everybody saw, I saw what everybody is talking about. Didn’t even really seem controversial to me, it just seemed like Randy Orton’s shoulder wasn’t down. But, I’m gonna say this, the referee’s decision is final. GUNTHER is your King of the Ring.

Addressing the controversy around tonight’s King of the Ring Finals at #WWEKingAndQueen… pic.twitter.com/KRRfig4tsD — Triple H (@TripleH)

That being said, especially after what I saw tonight, I certainly wanna see that again. I think Randy Orton deserves to have another shot at that. And I think if I know anything about GUNTHER, he will want to have another shot at that, to take the controversy out, to take the asterisk off of the page where it says King of the Ring for him. I think he will want to prove beyond a shadow of a doubt that he is better than Randy Orton. So I think, having seen Randy back here, he’s pretty banged up, both his knee and his back, I think it’s gonna be a moment or two before he is ready to step back into the ring with GUNTHER, but when he is, let’s go.”

WWE KING & QUEEN OF THE RING: All Results

WWE Championship : Cody Rhodes (c) def. Logan Paul

: Cody Rhodes (c) def. Logan Paul King of the Ring Tournament Final : GUNTHER def. Randy Orton

: GUNTHER def. Randy Orton Queen of the Ring Tournament Final : Nia Jax def. Lyra Valkyria

: Nia Jax def. Lyra Valkyria Intercontinental Championship : Sami Zayn (c) def. Chad Gable and Bronson Reed

: Sami Zayn (c) def. Chad Gable and Bronson Reed Women’s World Championship : Liv Morgan def. Becky Lynch (c)

: Liv Morgan def. Becky Lynch (c) Women’s Tag Team Championship: Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill (c) def. Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell