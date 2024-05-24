Advertisement

Dwayne Johnson has been synonymous with wrestling as his deep heritage roots have ties with the squared circle. But the People's Champion has been a part of Hollywood as well, with the wrestler actively taking up multiple reports. The former Multi-time champion is currently engaged in working for a biopic of a former UFC fighter, and Rock will be on the centre stage of the film as he will fulfil the role of the former two-time UFC heavyweight champion. A new behind-the-scenes image has recently come to light, and Dwayne looks absolutely unrecognizable in the role,

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's first look in The Smashing Machine released, wrestler has hair and looks unrecognizable

In a surprising turn of events, WWE wrestler and Holywood star Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson can be seen with a head full of hair as he shoots for his upcoming film, the Smashing Machine. The Final Boss looks almost unrecognizable, and at first glance, no one can recognize him. The Benny Safdie-directed film will feature The Rock playing a role in the biopic of Mark Kerr. A24 shared an image of the look, as The Rock can be seen sitting in the turnbuckle with people, probably the makeup artists, seemingly putting up some final touch-ups before they can take a shot.

First look at Benny Safdie’s THE SMASHING MACHINE starring @TheRock and Emily Blunt. pic.twitter.com/GVC2XIHwGV — A24 (@A24)

The Rock also shared some images of him training alongside the man himself, Mark Kerr. He shares his excitement on locking up with him as he learns some fight moves. "Locking up with Mark, and feeling his press and power - it’s no surprise he was an NCAA, UFC & VALE TUDO Heavyweight Champion," The Rock captioned in an Instagram post.

Before heading to his Hollywood commitments, the Rock was engaged in an intriguing storyline as he aligned with the Bloodline and feuded with The American Nightmare, Cody Rhodes. Their feud led to WrestleMania XL, which delivered one of the most chaotic and thrilling main events of all time. Dwayne is also a part of the TKO Board, making him the boss of the WWE.