As an absolute legend in the pro wrestling industry, Ric Flair is a name that has been synonymous with greatness in the squared circle. The 16-time World Champion has been a legendary figure and an inspiration to many, and he also has paved the way for the up-and-coming superstars. However, his off-the-ring antics have often attracted controversy, which has made his reputation a disputable one, even though he had a bad guy-like kayfabe. The 75-year-old was recently tangled in a dispute with a restaurant, and some shocking revelations have emerged which suggest that Flair was drunk and disorderly and caused a nuisance at the place.

Ric Flair Woo'd at blind grandmother's face, swung furniture as details emerged over restaurant expulsion saga

Ric Flair recently vented his frustration on X (Formerly Twitter) as he revealed his experience after he was asked to leave a restaurant following an incident with one of the employees. The AEW star and WWE Hall of Famer revealed that he was asked to leave Piesanos Stone Fired Pizza in Gainesville, FL, due to an issue with the kitchen manager taking a long time in the bathroom. Apparently, Flair was in Gainesville with his family for a graduation celebration at the pizza joint, and he spent $1500, but things did not go well with the former wrestler.

After the incident caused a stir on X, the manager of a sibling site of the Piesanos Stone Fired Pizza offered more details of Flair's expulsion from the eatery. He claimed that Flair was acting erratically and intoxicated and on one occasion, he wooed directly into a blind grandmother's face. He even picked up and swung furniture menacingly.

I’m the manager of PiesanosSFP sister location off Archer. Mr Flair was being drunk and disorderly. He woo’d directly into a blind grandmothers face. After being confronted he picked up furniture and swung it menacingly. We love Ric. But he was booger’d — Fredreisch von Schnertzenpheffer (@FreddieSchnertz)

“Mr Flair was being drunk and disorderly. He woo’d directly into a blind grandmothers face. After being confronted he picked up furniture and swung it menacingly. We love Ric. But he was booger’d,” The manager revealed.

The Gainesville Sun received a statement from Jerry Roberts, co-owner of Piesonas Pizza, outlining the events leading up to the Flair family's abrupt exit from the establishment. After seeing the security tape, Roberts said that he was pleased with how his employees treated the matter.