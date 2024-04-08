Advertisement

The two-night WrestleMania event at Philadelphia's Lincoln Financial Field was a tremendous rollercoaster, and Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns' journey attained its culmination over the Mania weekend. The second night ended with a genuinely beautiful moment when Cody Rhodes captured the Undisputed Universal Championship title, which he had been pursuing for quite a while, overcoming all of the challenges he experienced while fighting in pursuit of his father's vision. It was the end of an era as Roman Reigns, who evolved as one of the best heels in the business, could be out for a while after losing his title that made him the Head of the Table and the Bloodline saga captivated everyone. Even though Cody did pin Reigns to win the championship, there was not a time when it seemed certain that the Champion would lose. Rather, it was a turning point in the middle of the fight that dictated Roman's ultimate point of focus, and that's how Cody was able to find the opening and take down Reigns for a three count.

Cody Rhodes pinning Roman Reigns was not where Roman lost; It's payback that made him go blind!

WrestleMania Night Two's main event match saw Cody Rhodes pin Roman Reigns to win the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship. Rhodes overcame every challenge despite persistent interruptions by The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa, Jimmy Uso, and The Rock; For Cody, support came from Jey Uso, John Cena, Seth Rollins, and The Undertaker. At Lincoln Financial Field, he pinned Reigns to end his historic reign as the Undisputed Universal champion. To keep Roman Reigns grounded for the three count, Cody had to use multiple Cross Rhodes.

However, during the match, Seth Rollins came to the aid of Cody Rhodes and wore his Shield gear and also came out to the old music, which had Reigns distracted. In the dying moments of the match, Roman had Cody and Seth holding on in the ring ropes opposing each other. The Tribal Chief had the steel chair in hand and had the chance to blast Cody and hit the finisher for the three count. Instead, he smashed Seth Rollins and took revenge for breaking up the Shield and betraying him. After Seth took the hit, Cody saw the opening, and that is where Reigns costed himself.

The moment Roman Reigns saw Seth Rollins wearing The Shield clothing must have caused him to experience flashbacks, which ultimately led to his doom. Reigns got his revenge ten years after Seth Rollins crossed the line. However, it cost him the Undisputed Universal Championship title.

Paul 'Triple H' Levesque, the Chief Content Officer (CCO), led the organization at WrestleMania XL, ushering in a new era. One of the best finales one could have hoped for concluded the two-night extravaganza, highlighting the fact that the best is still to come.