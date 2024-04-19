Advertisement

WrestleMania XL was one of the most amazing endings, capping off an incredible period. It saw the Roman Reigns vs Cody Rhodes storyline progress to the next level. The climax of the saga showed a heel Rock in action, which fans had been pulling for a long time. It brought an end to Roman Reigns' remarkable title reign, which caused havoc in the division after he defeated his opponents. Rhodes pulled off an amazing triumph, thanks to Jey Uso, Seth Rollins, John Cena, and The Undertaker assisting the American Nightmare. With the Roman chapter now in the back seat, new opportunities are available for Rhodes, and he opens up about a future fight with him.

Cody Rhodes believes a match with The Rock could happen down the road, reveals what will lure him back

The Rock appeared on Raw following WrestleMania, revealing that he would be gone for a bit. His absence could imply that he will be abroad for an extended period, possibly due to Hollywood commitments. However, before leaving on vacation, the Brahma Bull stated that when he returns to the squared circle, he will come hunting Cody Rhodes, maybe with the uncontested title on the line. During an appearance on Good Morning Britain, Rhodes claimed that he believed the two would eventually meet and discuss what it would take to get The Rock back in the ring again.

'I want to say yes. I think what it will come down to, can I be a good champion or a great champion.

'Roman Reigns was a great champion and will that be enough to entice The Rock because that's what's happening here,' Cody Rhodes said.

Is The Rock vs Cody going to happen? 🤼



Undisputed WWE Champion @CodyRhodes talk all things WrestleMania, The Rock and WWE’s UK tour! pic.twitter.com/Wmn2pEeabr — Good Morning Britain (@GMB)

'Rock will tell you he made wrestling cool again. Rock maybe made wrestling cool in the first place but this run it's a whole new generation, a whole new locker room.

'Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, myself, Rhea Ripley, all these people. The more we keep this the better we do, the more chances, it lures The Rock back into the fray,' he added.

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson returned to the ring on Night One of WrestleMania XL and demonstrated that he has not lost any of his wrestling abilities. He put up a tremendous tag battle against Roman Reigns, defeating Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes to establish the "Bloodline Rules" stipulation. It is unclear when The Rock will return to action in the WWE.