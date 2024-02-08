Advertisement

The Undertaker is one of the most recognizable names in pro wrestling history, and his work has influenced wrestlers of all ages. While the Hall of Famer retired from in-ring action nearly four years ago, a WWE icon believes he may be able to return for one more match in the future.

Veteran WWE referee thinks Undertaker could return and compete at another WrestleMania

The Undertaker's storied in-ring career came to an end when he defeated AJ Styles in a Boneyard match at WrestleMania 36. He said his final goodbyes to The Deadman character at Survivor Series 2020, the same premium live event where he made his debut 30 years ago.

He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2022 and has only made rare appearances on WWE TV since then. While he may not be interested in returning to the squared circle, famous referee Mike Chioda recently stated that the former could if he so desired.

“'Taker looks in great shape. I know he's had some surgeries done. I think they were successful, and the hip replacement and all that and so forth. I think he's got one more match in him, but please make him go over. Don't do the match unless you're going over Deadman. F**k building anybody else up. Let them work on their own building themselves up. I hope he does do one more match. I could see him doing one more match," he said.

Undertaker's WrestleMania 40 return unlikely

Many fans would love to see The Deadman fight in one final match at WrestleMania 40, but it's doubtful. As Chioda has stated, the Hall of Famer has had several surgeries over the years. As a result, he may be unwilling to jeopardize his health by lacing up his wrestling boots again. However, he could make an appearance just for the show and not for any in-ring competition.