Updated January 18th, 2024 at 12:49 IST

'The fans would eat it up': Orton outlines who should be his dream opponent at WWE's grandest stage

Randy Orton has revealed on who his dream opponent is and where the match between them should take place in one of his latest interviews.

Pavitra Shome
Dominik Mysterio vs. Randy Orton: Randy Orton wins by pinfall with the RKO.
Randy Orton wrestles against Dominik Mysterio | Image:WWE
Advertisement

Randy Orton has been one of the most decorated superstars throughout his illustrious career in WWE. The third-generation professional wrestler has been a rager since he came off his injury-related hiatus in the Survivor Series: War Games. Orton has continued to remain in action and is currently after the bloodline after becoming a part of SmackDown. The Viper has been a part of some classic matches against legendary superstars. But there is one particular match-up that he considers his dream match and wants to have it.

3 things you need to know

  • Randy Orton returned to WWE after an injury-related hiatus 
  • Orton is part of a Championship match in a fatal 4-way at the Royal Rumble
  • The Apex Predator is a third-generation professional wrestler

Randy Orton opens up on his dream WrestleMania opponent

Randy Orton spoke with Kayla Braxton on an episode of WWE's The Bump, discussing his return, plans, and other subjects. Orton discussed facing a dream opponent in a title match at the grandest stage of them all, and how it should play out during his conversation.

"A dream match for me would be to somehow find myself in a situation where I'm fighting Cena at WrestleMania for the title. Now, I don't know how you get there I'm not saying it's going to happen, but I have never wrestled John at WrestleMania in a singles match. So that, and we had some wars back in the day, so like, being able to revisit that after all this time, I think it's not only something that I would want. I think the fans would eat it up too," Orton said.

Manifesting John Cena vs Randy Orton at WWE's grandest stage is something the fans will yearn for. Both superstars have had intense clashes in the past, and it will be an incredible sight for wrestling fans to see two of the greatest to grace the Squared Circle go all in with the Championship on the line. But it is yet to soo on whether the WWE will pull the trigger on it.

Published January 18th, 2024 at 12:49 IST

