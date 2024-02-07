Advertisement

The Great Khali, standing at 7 feet 1 inch, has left an indelible mark on professional wrestling. Hailing from Himachal Pradesh, India, his towering presence and unique persona have garnered international acclaim. With notable stints in the WWE, Khali's impact on the sport remains unmatched in India. His unmatched stature and in-ring prowess have solidified his status as one of India's most iconic and successful professional wrestlers to date.

The Great Khali reveals a 26-year-old wrestler who is taller than him

The Great Khali, a well-known former WWE wrestler, recently revealed a bright new talent to his Instagram fans, hyping him as a potential future top star. Despite his long-term retirement from WWE, Khali made a remarkable appearance at the WWE Superstar Spectacle 2023 event last year, generating buzz of a possible comeback to the ring for one more encounter.

Khali has been running his own pro wrestling academy for a long time and communicates with his fans on a daily basis through his official Instagram account. In his most recent post, Khali is seen with a towering man who is clearly taller than him. When asked about the young man's age, Khali disclosed that he is 26 years old, causing the WWE icon to speculate that this bright youngster may rise to prominence in the years to come.

Khali eyes to fulfill his dream of building a pro wrestling academy in India

Former WWE Superstar The Great Khali has long wanted to open a wrestling academy in India. Khali, who was well-known for his wrestling accomplishments, including his reign as World Heavyweight Champion, was extremely popular among Indian fans during his peak years. In an open interview with WWE Now India in 2022, Khali said that his desire has always been to open a wrestling school in India, reinforcing his dedication to developing talent and promoting the growth of professional wrestling in his hometown. As quoted by Sportskeeda, Khali said:

“It was my dream to start an academy in India. Since I was a wrestler myself, I did not want to be the last wrestler from India to join WWE. I wanted more young wrestlers from India to go to WWE to make India proud. I had a very hard time when I started my journey. Going from India, getting a visa in the US, finding a good academy to get trained. It was a tough path for me. I also did not have much money. So it was my dream from that time. I went to the US in 2000. My dream was to remove all these barriers and perils for the next generation. So I always had in mind that if I could become something credible, I will create a wrestling academy in India to give youngsters a platform to achieve their dreams.”