WrestleMania XL had one of the most incredible endings that capped off an incredible era. It featured the Roman Reigns vs Cody Rhodes storyline peaking to the next level. The pinnacle of the saga featured a heel Rock in action, something that the fans have been rooting for a long time. It put an end to the incredible title reign of Roman Reigns, who wreaked havoc in the division after he took out his opponents. Rhodes pulled off an incredible victory, courtesy of Jey Uso, Seth Rollins, John Cena and The Undertaker coming for the aid of the American Nightmare. The Final Boss, The Rock, has shared his thoughts on the wrestler who took him out at the main event match on night two of the showcase of the immortals.

The Rock aims to exact revenge from The 'Deadman' Undertaker after his attack at WrestleMania XL

The Rock appeared on the Raw after WrestleMania, where he revealed that he would be away for a while. His absence could indicate that he could be away for a long time and will be engaged in his Hollywood commitments. But he hasn't forgotten what The Undertaker did to him at WrestleMania XL, where he hit the Final boss with a Chokeslam.

The Undertaker had a vital role in the "Bloodline Rules" main event at WrestleMania 40, and The Rock has promised to exact revenge. After the "Final Boss" was unexpectedly attacked by "The Deadman", he resorted to social media to declare his intention for vengeance.

The guy sure knows how to ruin a party.



I’ll see you down the road, my friend.



Paybacks a bitch for you - but fun for me.



- Final Boss pic.twitter.com/0yzz30Gavy — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock)

"The guy sure knows how to ruin a party. I'll see you down the road, my friend. Payback's a b**** for you — but fun for me. — Final Boss," said The Rock via X (Formerly Twitter).

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson made his in-ring return at Night One of WrestleMania XL and showcased that he hasn't had the ring rust. He put forth an incredible tag match against Roman Reigns to defeat Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes to set up the "Bloodline Rules" stipulation. Thus, it's still unclear when The Rock will make a comeback and how he plans to exact revenge.