Updated January 24th, 2024 at 17:00 IST

'They’re the best': John Cena reveals where he intends to hurl his final 'You can't see me' with WWE

John Cena names the venue where he intends to have his final WWE match. Cena also revealed whether he will appear at WrestleMania 40 or not.

Prateek Arya
John Cena
John Cena | Image:wwe.com
In the profound squared circle of WWE, several superstars have reached the extent of stardom over the years. Among them, there are also a few, who have attained immortality. They are the "Forever" of the promotion's motto "Then, Now, and Forever." John Cena is intrinsically a part of the group, or might even be called the poster boy of the list. While Cena is certain to have a legendary status, his in-ring stay is seemingly nearing an end.

3 things you need to know

  • John Cena is a 16-time World Champion in WWE
  • Cena revealed where he wants his farewell WWE match to take place
  • Aside from a WWE superstar, John Cena is a popular Hollywood actor too

John Cena on where he intends to have his farewell match

John Cena intermittently made a number of appearances in WWE in 2023 but always had the job of putting over his opponent. He lost to Austin Theory at the Grandest Stage of them all, and later in the year vanquished by Solo Sikoa. The 16-time World Champion has apparently passed his torch to Roman Reigns long ago and it seems the stage which many WWE fans feared is finally closing in. Recently the 46-year-old threw some light on a potential farewell match. 

While he could not zero in on a partner for his final gig, he did mention where the set-up should be set. Speaking on a recent edition of BBC's The One Show, John Cena said that he would like his final match to take place in the UK.

“Fans in the UK, WWE fans, they’re the best & fans in London specifically they will let you know how they feel & I don’t think I’ll be able to choose my opponent but if I could choose a venue it’d be the O2 in London.” 

London is a place that harbours the most boisterous crowd and owing to that it is Cena's first choice to cite the iconic "You can't see me" phase a final time.

John Cena on whether he will appear at WrestleMania 40

WrestleMania is the undisputed biggest PPV show of WWE, and this year the celebrated event will complete its 40th anniversary. Every year some of the biggest stars make an exception for this event, and when it comes to John Cena, he's been a regular on the show. So, when it comes to whether the Leader of the Cenation will be present this time as well, there is a hint that he will make it, but nothing is concrete.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, John Cena addressed whether he will show up at WrestleMania 40.

"I don't know if I'll be free that weekend, but it is a weekend, and movies don't shoot on the weekends. But when I say I'm done -- in WWE, they say never say never, and a lot of people retire and come back -- I'm just being honest with myself. There's such a great new generation now as well. It's time to pass the electric energy on to the folks that can be there every day," said Cena. 

Published January 24th, 2024 at 17:00 IST

