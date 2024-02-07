Advertisement

Monday Night RAW took place at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana, and it created the hype for the upcoming Royal Rumble in St. Petersburg, Florida. The show featured Seth Rollins giving an update on his injured knee, Drew McIntyre & Damian Priest in the main event, Cody Rhodes and CM Punk coming face to face, an intense tag team match and a lot of action.

3 Things you need to know

Monday Night RAW took place at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

WWE will host Royal Rumble in St. Petersburg, Florida

The show featured Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins, and more superstars

WWE RAW Results: Seth Rollins shares an injury update, Punk & Rhodes come face to face

Seth 'Freakin' Rollins, wearing a green satin suit and a brace on his left knee, limps down the aisle and carefully climbs into the ring to take the mike. This is how RAW began. He expressed gratitude for the audience's response and talked about his championship bout with Jinder Mahal, which he prevailed in. Rollins, however, gave a somewhat depressing update, feeling for the first time that there was a chance he may miss WrestleMania, which prompted cries of "No!" from the WWE Universe.

Although he acknowledges this, he still went with an MRI, and the findings were not good. He has a partially torn medial meniscus and a grade two MCL tear. Seth will probably need surgery, which will keep him off the ring for three to four months. While he was speaking, Imperium made their entrance, and GUNTHER stepped onto the ring to interact with Rollins. He wanted to come out here and be honest with Rollins about how he felt about him. GUNTHER is saddened to learn that Seth might not make WrestleMania. However, Rollins declared that he would honour his word and bring the title to WrestleMania, regardless of the doctors' advice or how difficult it is for him to recover or push the knee. In the end, they shared a handshake, and as the IC Champ exited the ring, Vinci and Kaiser were attacked by Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston.

Imperium (Giovanni Vinci & Ludwig Kaiser) vs. New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods)

The match came in hot with Vinci hammering Kingston, but after tagging Woods, the momentum changed. Mounted punches, short-arm Penalty Kick, and back body drops were seen throughout the ring and beyond as both tag teams were involved in a slugfest. The fight goes on the floor and Referee Danilo Anfibio has to call for the bell. The match ended in a double count-out draw, but they were hitting back and forth. New Day and Imperium fight out into the crowd, with Woods and Kingston hitting spears at Imperium and taking them through the table, onto the floor.

Ivy Nile vs. Valhalla

A rear chin lock is applied by Valhalla as she slips out, and Nile does a fireman's carry. Ivy, however, slings off and kicks her back into the ropes. Nile drips to the floor as the Viking's right fists whip backwards! Returning inside, Ivy chin locks her from behind with ferocious elbows and tijeras, sending her flying. The match was then ended after Nile went over the turnbuckles and hit an Avalanche bulldog. Ivy Nile wins by pinfall with an avalanche bulldog.

Dominik Mysterio vs. the Miz

The Judgement Day at ringside was an added advantage for Dominik Mysterio as he went against The Miz. But the A-Lister put up a good effort after putting up a Schoolboy, whip across, and a front kick gets a lariat. However, Dom moved the A-Lister to the ground, where Finn Balor used his right hand to drop him. After doing a suicide dive, Mysterio returns inside and uses a catapult senton atomico to cover two people. However, Miz returned with a Reality Check following an O'Connor roll of two. Dom sets Miz up on the ropes, but he avoids the 619 JD's cheap shot. Dom then nails the 619 and makes a frog splash.

Chad Gable vs. Ivar

Chad Gable put up a massive effort with diving lariats, corner chops, cactus crossbody, and jocked for position. But Ivar, given how strong and meaty he was, came off one step ahead of the Olympic wrestler. Ivar cut Chad off as he got up top, squabbling for position. The turnbuckles were hit with a massive high-angle German suplex. Gable returned to the top, but Valhalla interfered, causing Ivar to hit a Burning Hammer out of the corner and do a Domsault. Ivar uses the Doomsault to pin the opponent and win the match.

Cody Rhodes-CM Punk face-off

The first to arrive is "American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes, followed right away by CM Punk.

As they face one other, Punk expresses his desire that their friendship will endure beyond the Royal Rumble. Cody then asks Punk what topic he would want to discuss.

Phil brought up the subject of Dusty Rhodes and related a story from 2007 in which Dusty told Punk that he was sending his youngest son to the OVW to begin his professional wrestling career and asked Punk to keep a watch on him. But for the Royal Rumble, since both have the aim to headline WrestleMania. Since their paths have diverged greatly, he noticed the weight of that shadow and realised how hard Cody would have to struggle to escape it because he had to scrape and claw his way to where he was. One aim that is quite similar to two very different paths. Rhodes, however, takes a few paces around the ring to try to brush off Punk's remark that he's more of the American Dream than Cody. Then, he says it's his turn to talk about the Pipe Bomb. As things heated up, CM whipped Cody around and went face to forehead with Punk, giving him the cold shoulder. When Punk moves back, they exit the ring.

Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell vs. Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark

Shayna was furious when she saw Candice have an early advantage in the match between LeRae and Baszler. After a few arm tugs, she escapes and tags Stark. With her kicks, backsplash, snap mare, and step-up Codebreaker/senton combo, Candice elevates the game. Indi also made a respectable attempt. However, as Zoey tags in, Baszler puts on the Kirifuda Clutch after they've been pushed to the floor. Even though Candice reverses it since Shayna is not legal, Stark picks the opportunity and hits a Z360. Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark win by pinfall on Candice LeRae.

Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre

The main event starts with chops, forearms, and a tremendous right from Priest, but McIntyre clotheslines him to the canvas. It's a battle of the hitters. After that, Damian delivered a sidekick, deflected Drew's raking of the eyes with a whip, and crashed headfirst into the ring post. Priest hits a broken arrow in the announce desk and hooks him up close to the table.

After some back and forth, R-Truth shows up to give Priest his money. Truth deduced from Damian's shove that Priest was after the cash in his briefcase! Drew interrupts Damian; Future Shock strikes! Truth intervenes, and McIntyre hits him, with money flying everywhere. Damian lands a South of Heaven, but R-Truth diverts referee Rod Zapata. But Priest grabs Truth and throws him out of the ring. Drew seizes the moment and hits his finishing move. Drew McIntyre wins the match by pinfall with a Claymore.