Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 23rd, 2024 at 22:09 IST

WWE Royal Rumble 2024: Full match card, live streaming, date & time of the Road to WrestleMania

With only a few days left to the WWE Royal Rumble 2024, let's take a good look at the fight card of the show and also how to watch the event live.

Prateek Arya
WWE Royal Rumble 2024
WWE Royal Rumble 2024 | Image:wwe/X
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

One of the most hyped-up WWE specials of all time, Royal Rumble is scheduled to take place this week. While the biggest attractions of the night would be the 30-man and Women battle royal matches. The card is stacked up with two championship fights as well. Thus, without further ado, let's take a look at the entire WWE Royal Rumble 2024 card.

3 things you need to know

  • WWE Royal Rumble is dated to take place on January 27, 2024
  • The event is also known as Road to WrestleMania
  • Roman Reigns will face AJ Styles, Randy Orton, and LA Knight at the event

Also Read | WWE RAW Results: Seth Rollins reveals what future beholds

Advertisement

WWE Royal Rumble 2024: Match Card

At the WWE Royal Rumble 2024, a.k.a. the Road to WrestleMania, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will return to defend his WWE Universal title in a Fatal 4-way match. AJ Styles, LA Knight, and Randy Orton will be the other three participants in the match. Another title match on the card is surprisingly not the Heavyweight title match involving Seth Rollins, rather it is the United States title match between Logan Paul and Kevin Owens. The rest of the time has been given to the two mega Royal Rumble matches.

Advertisement

WWE Royal Rumble: Full fight card

  • 30-Men Royal Rumble match
  • 30-Women Royal Rumble Match
  • Fatal 4-way match for the WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs AJ Styles vs LA Knight vs Randy Orton
  • Logan Paul (c) vs Kevin Owens for the WWE United States title

With the fight card on display, let's get hold of some other pre-requisites for the show.

Also Read | Can Triple H bring this wrestling legend to WWE?

Advertisement

On what date WWE Royal Rumble 2024 will take place?

The Royal Rumble 2024 will take place on January 27, 2024. As per India Standard Time, the event will happen on January 28, 2024

Advertisement

What is the venue of WWE Royal Rumble 2024?

The WWE Royal Rumble 2024 will be held at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Advertisement

What time will the WWE Royal Rumble 2024 start?

WWE Royal Rumble will start as per varied time zones:

Advertisement
  • India: 6:30 AM IST
  • USA: 8 PM ET
  • UK: 1 AM GMT

How to watch the WWE Royal Rumble 2024 in India?

Fans in India can watch the WWE Royal Rumble on the Sony Ten network. The event will simultaneously livestream on the Sony Liv app and website.

How to watch WWE Royal Rumble 2024 in the USA?

In the USA, fans will be able to catch hold of the Royal Rumble on Peacock.

How to watch WWE Royal Rumble 2024 in the UK?

UK fans would be able to watch the Royal Rumble on TNT Sports.

 

 

 

Advertisement

Published January 23rd, 2024 at 22:09 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

4 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

20 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

20 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

21 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

21 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

21 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Abraham Ozler Director Midhun Manuel Completes A Decade In Film Industry

    Entertainment12 minutes ago

  2. Gen Z financial trends

    Business News12 minutes ago

  3. Sunrisers reach second consecutive SA20 final

    Sports 13 minutes ago

  4. 'IN WHAT CAPACITY...': Ponting's BIG update on Rishabh Pant's IPL return

    Sports 15 minutes ago

  5. ED Releases WhatsApp Chats of Hemant in Court, Info on Scam Accessed

    Politics News17 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement