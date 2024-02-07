Advertisement

One of the most hyped-up WWE specials of all time, Royal Rumble is scheduled to take place this week. While the biggest attractions of the night would be the 30-man and Women battle royal matches. The card is stacked up with two championship fights as well. Thus, without further ado, let's take a look at the entire WWE Royal Rumble 2024 card.

3 things you need to know

WWE Royal Rumble is dated to take place on January 27, 2024

The event is also known as Road to WrestleMania

Roman Reigns will face AJ Styles, Randy Orton, and LA Knight at the event

Also Read | WWE RAW Results: Seth Rollins reveals what future beholds

Advertisement

WWE Royal Rumble 2024: Match Card

At the WWE Royal Rumble 2024, a.k.a. the Road to WrestleMania, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will return to defend his WWE Universal title in a Fatal 4-way match. AJ Styles, LA Knight, and Randy Orton will be the other three participants in the match. Another title match on the card is surprisingly not the Heavyweight title match involving Seth Rollins, rather it is the United States title match between Logan Paul and Kevin Owens. The rest of the time has been given to the two mega Royal Rumble matches.

Advertisement

WWE Royal Rumble: Full fight card

30-Men Royal Rumble match

30-Women Royal Rumble Match

Fatal 4-way match for the WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs AJ Styles vs LA Knight vs Randy Orton

Logan Paul (c) vs Kevin Owens for the WWE United States title

With the fight card on display, let's get hold of some other pre-requisites for the show.

Also Read | Can Triple H bring this wrestling legend to WWE?

Advertisement

On what date WWE Royal Rumble 2024 will take place?

The Royal Rumble 2024 will take place on January 27, 2024. As per India Standard Time, the event will happen on January 28, 2024

Advertisement

What is the venue of WWE Royal Rumble 2024?

The WWE Royal Rumble 2024 will be held at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Advertisement

What time will the WWE Royal Rumble 2024 start?

WWE Royal Rumble will start as per varied time zones:

Advertisement

India: 6:30 AM IST

USA: 8 PM ET

UK: 1 AM GMT

How to watch the WWE Royal Rumble 2024 in India?

Fans in India can watch the WWE Royal Rumble on the Sony Ten network. The event will simultaneously livestream on the Sony Liv app and website.

How to watch WWE Royal Rumble 2024 in the USA?

In the USA, fans will be able to catch hold of the Royal Rumble on Peacock.

How to watch WWE Royal Rumble 2024 in the UK?

UK fans would be able to watch the Royal Rumble on TNT Sports.