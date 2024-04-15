Advertisement

WWE has had some of the biggest names in the pro wrestling and sports entertainment industry, and among them is The Phenomenal AJ Styles. Once the leader of the much-revered Bullet Club faction, Styles has been a veteran in WWE and has also won championship gold throughout his run. The Wrestler is currently having a heel-ish and could be next in line as a challenger for the Undisputed Universal Championship to Cody Rhodes. AJ has remained elusive of a title reign for a while now, but he has been catapulted into the championship page once again. However, the Phenomenal One has indicated that he could be in his final days as a wrestler.

AJ Styles confirms his days as a competitive wrestler will end soon

During an interaction with The Ringer, AJ Styles opened up on his longevity in the realm of wrestling. The two-time WWE Champion affirmed that the wrestling ride cannot last forever.

“I’m done. I’m going to retire. I’m getting to that point where I am worried about embarrassing myself. My brain says, ‘We can do this.’ My body is like, ‘You’re stupid. We cannot do this. We’re hurting every day when we roll out of bed.’ At some point, this has to come to an end,” AJ Styles said.

AJ Styles makes his entrance for his match against LA Knight at WrestleMania XL at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia | Image: WWE

“I love it. This is what I do and what I know. I’ve spent more than half my life doing this, but at some point, you have to let go because it’s fun, but I don’t want to disappoint you,” he added.

The future Hall of Famer looks to be in peak form at 46, with a noticeable increase in size and strength. However, it seems like Styles is determined to live up to the high standards that his supporters have grown to demand. Styles also wants to end his career on a strong note before hanging up his wrestling gear.

“I’m getting close to the end. I want to have that story and match to go with it before I leave the WWE,” said Styles.