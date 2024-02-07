Advertisement

Ahead of the Royal Rumble 2024, a colossal controversy surrounded the former WWE chairperson Vince McMahon. Former company employee Janel Grant has filed a federal lawsuit and accused McMahon and other former executive members of sexual misconduct and various other charges. Grant, who was a part of the company's legal and talent departments, filed a lengthy suit that also includes WWe's former head of talent relations and on-screen GM John Laurinaitis. Johnny Ace has pulled a pivot and has seemingly gone against his former boss to defend himself in the lawsuit.

Vince McMahon has led WWE for several years

McMahon sold off WWE to Endevaour, who then formed the TKO Group holdings

Mr. McMahon was TKO's executive chairman but stepped down after the lawsuit came to light

John Laurinaitis' side offers statement over Janel Grant lawsuit, says Johnny Ace is a 'victim' too

John Laurinaitis' attorney Ed Brennan has shared a statement over the Vince McMahon lawsuit that includes his name. The lawyer's statement to VICE said that Johnny Ace is a victim of Vinny Mac, just like Janel Grant. Brennan further claims that Laurinaitis is not guilty of the charges made against her in Grant's complaint.

“Mr. Laurinaitis denies the allegations in the misguided complaint and will be vigorously defending these charges in Court, not the media. Like the Plaintiff, Mr. Laurinaitis is a victim in this case, not a predator. The truth will come out,” the statement from John Laurinaitis' attorney mentioned.

Vince McMahon is a globally recognized name who revolutionized pro wrestling and sports entertainment with his involvement in WWE. However, since he was found involved in scandals and lawsuits, he had to step down from his position in his company. WWE was eventually merged with UFC under TKO Group Holdings after Endevaour bought majority stakes in the company. However, the latest lawsuit scare forced McMahon to step down from the position of executive chairman in the TKO Group.