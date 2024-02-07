Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 2nd, 2024 at 13:40 IST

'I am a victim, not a predator': Ex-WWE star, co-accused in Vince McMahon lawsuit, denies allegation

Former WWE employee who is named alongside Vince McMahon in a lawsuit has come out to defend himself against the heinous allegations.

Pavitra Shome
Vince McMahon during a show in SmackDown
Vince McMahon during a show in SmackDown | Image:WWE
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Ahead of the Royal Rumble 2024, a colossal controversy surrounded the former WWE chairperson Vince McMahon. Former company employee Janel Grant has filed a federal lawsuit and accused McMahon and other former executive members of sexual misconduct and various other charges. Grant, who was a part of the company's legal and talent departments, filed a lengthy suit that also includes WWe's former head of talent relations and on-screen GM John Laurinaitis. Johnny Ace has pulled a pivot and has seemingly gone against his former boss to defend himself in the lawsuit. 

3 Things you need to know

Advertisement
  • Vince McMahon has led WWE for several years
  • McMahon sold off WWE to Endevaour, who then formed the TKO Group holdings
  • Mr. McMahon was TKO's executive chairman but stepped down after the lawsuit came to light

Also Read:

Advertisement

John Laurinaitis' side offers statement over Janel Grant lawsuit, says Johnny Ace is a 'victim' too

John Laurinaitis' attorney Ed Brennan has shared a statement over the Vince McMahon lawsuit that includes his name. The lawyer's statement to VICE said that Johnny Ace is a victim of Vinny Mac, just like Janel Grant. Brennan further claims that Laurinaitis is not guilty of the charges made against her in Grant's complaint.

Advertisement

“Mr. Laurinaitis denies the allegations in the misguided complaint and will be vigorously defending these charges in Court, not the media. Like the Plaintiff, Mr. Laurinaitis is a victim in this case, not a predator. The truth will come out,” the statement from John Laurinaitis' attorney mentioned. 

Also Read: 

Advertisement

Vince McMahon is a globally recognized name who revolutionized pro wrestling and sports entertainment with his involvement in WWE. However, since he was found involved in scandals and lawsuits, he had to step down from his position in his company. WWE was eventually merged with UFC under TKO Group Holdings after Endevaour bought majority stakes in the company. However, the latest lawsuit scare forced McMahon to step down from the position of executive chairman in the TKO Group. 

 

Advertisement

Published February 2nd, 2024 at 12:42 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

10 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

11 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

11 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

11 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

11 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

13 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

17 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

17 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

17 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

17 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

17 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

19 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

20 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

20 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

20 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Disney, Fox, Warner Bros Discovery to launch joint sports platform

    Business News16 minutes ago

  2. Margot Robbie Reveals Having A 'Crisis' Before Filming Barbie

    Entertainment18 minutes ago

  3. LIVE: K’taka Cong to Hold ‘Chalo Delhi’ Protest at Jantar Mantar Today

    India News18 minutes ago

  4. Another Big Jolt to INDI Bloc: RLD All Set To Break Ties With SP in UP

    Lok Sabha Elections24 minutes ago

  5. Chile Wildfires: Death Toll Rises to 131, Over 300 People Missing

    World25 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement