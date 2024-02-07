Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 3rd, 2024 at 15:02 IST

WATCH | Here's full segment where Cody Rhodes got to know The Rock is facing Reigns at WrestleMania

Get hold of the full segment where Cody Rhodes gets to know that 'The Rock' has cooked his opportunity to face Roman Reigns in Wrestlemania 40.

Aryan Suraj Chadha
Cody Rhodes and The Rock
Cody Rhodes and The Rock | Image:X/screengrab
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

It was once thought that Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns would face off at WrestleMania 40. Instead, it appears like Roman Reigns and his cousin Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson will be at odds after what happened in the end of the WWE SmackDown’s February 2nd, 2024 edition.

3 things you need to know 

Advertisement
  • Cody Rhodes won the Royal Rumble 2024 
  • Rhodes was seen as very disappointed after the arrival of the Rock
  • Cody Rhodes is now rumoured to face Seth Rollins in the Wrestlemania 40

Also Read: Brock Lesnar gets further demotion; Removed from WWE 2K supercard

Advertisement

The WWE SmackDown ended in a controversial manner

In response to Seth Rollins' recent statements, Roman  Reigns addressed the audience throughout the broadcast, rejecting Rollins' claims and his self-described status as "the guy." Reigns made it plain that, unlike Rollins, he would not "beg" for Cody Rhodes's attention.

Advertisement

Shortly after Reigns' speech, Cody Rhodes arrived, and things between the two became quite tense. At first, Rhodes made reference to selecting Roman Reigns as his opponent at WrestleMania while highlighting the importance of the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. But Cody Rhodes surprised everyone when he disclosed that he had discussed an alternative course of action with a close associate of Reigns.

Now for "The Rock," who unexpectedly showed up and spoke with Rhodes in his ear and Roman Reigns without saying a word. As the show came to a close, rumours circulated that Reigns would face "The Rock" at WrestleMania 40 rather than Cody Rhodes.

Advertisement

Although Roman Reigns has not yet announced his plans for WrestleMania 40, there is a lot of conjecture that he will square off against "The Rock." A familial rivalry between Johnson and Reigns has long been discussed, and it has been building during Reigns' title run. There is even more mystery surrounding the issue as Cody Rhodes made a mysterious comment about perhaps overthrowing Reigns before WrestleMania.

Advertisement

Also Read: CM Punk sends emotional message to Cody Rhodes at WWE Raw’s backstage

The hype for WrestleMania 40 was increased by the news conference that is set to take place on February 8.

Advertisement

Published February 3rd, 2024 at 14:10 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

9 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

10 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

10 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

10 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

10 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

13 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

16 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

16 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

16 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

16 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

16 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

18 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

19 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

19 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

19 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Sebastian Pinera, Former President of Chile, Dies in Helicopter Crash

    World23 minutes ago

  2. Gina Carano Sues Disney, Lucasfilm Over The Mandalorian Firing

    Entertainment24 minutes ago

  3. Kuwait Boat Enters Gateway of India: Mumbai Police Launches Probe

    India News28 minutes ago

  4. SCA Stadium to be renamed, Jay Shah to initiate rechristening

    Sports 30 minutes ago

  5. Boeing to review NTSB findings for further action

    Business News33 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement