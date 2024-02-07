Updated February 3rd, 2024 at 15:02 IST
WATCH | Here's full segment where Cody Rhodes got to know The Rock is facing Reigns at WrestleMania
Get hold of the full segment where Cody Rhodes gets to know that 'The Rock' has cooked his opportunity to face Roman Reigns in Wrestlemania 40.
It was once thought that Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns would face off at WrestleMania 40. Instead, it appears like Roman Reigns and his cousin Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson will be at odds after what happened in the end of the WWE SmackDown’s February 2nd, 2024 edition.
3 things you need to know
- Cody Rhodes won the Royal Rumble 2024
- Rhodes was seen as very disappointed after the arrival of the Rock
- Cody Rhodes is now rumoured to face Seth Rollins in the Wrestlemania 40
The WWE SmackDown ended in a controversial manner
In response to Seth Rollins' recent statements, Roman Reigns addressed the audience throughout the broadcast, rejecting Rollins' claims and his self-described status as "the guy." Reigns made it plain that, unlike Rollins, he would not "beg" for Cody Rhodes's attention.
Shortly after Reigns' speech, Cody Rhodes arrived, and things between the two became quite tense. At first, Rhodes made reference to selecting Roman Reigns as his opponent at WrestleMania while highlighting the importance of the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. But Cody Rhodes surprised everyone when he disclosed that he had discussed an alternative course of action with a close associate of Reigns.
Now for "The Rock," who unexpectedly showed up and spoke with Rhodes in his ear and Roman Reigns without saying a word. As the show came to a close, rumours circulated that Reigns would face "The Rock" at WrestleMania 40 rather than Cody Rhodes.
Although Roman Reigns has not yet announced his plans for WrestleMania 40, there is a lot of conjecture that he will square off against "The Rock." A familial rivalry between Johnson and Reigns has long been discussed, and it has been building during Reigns' title run. There is even more mystery surrounding the issue as Cody Rhodes made a mysterious comment about perhaps overthrowing Reigns before WrestleMania.
The hype for WrestleMania 40 was increased by the news conference that is set to take place on February 8.
