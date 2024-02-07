Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 29th, 2024 at 11:44 IST

WWE picked standout wrestler as Brock's alternative; Why was Lesnar pulled from the Royal Rumble?

After Brock Lesnar was off the Rumble match, a top star filled in for him. But why was the Beast Incarcate pulled off from the match in the last moment?

Pavitra Shome
Brock Lesnar
Brock Lesnar | Image:wwe.com
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

The Royal Rumble was a hit among the fans as the road to WrestleMania officially kicked off. The Women's Rumble match was an absolute banger with incredible surprises and insane spots. On the other hand, the Men's Rumble match had a zing as well, which marked the return of former US Champion Andrade. Memorable debuts and returns took place. The return of Brock Lesnar was also supposed to happen, but due to the Janel Grant lawsuit, he was pulled off the match

3 things you need to know

Advertisement
  • Cody Rhodes won the Men's Rumble match, while Bayley won the Women's Rumble
  • Rhodes is now a back-to-back Rumble winner after Shawn Michaels, Hulk Hogan and 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin
  • While Cody has called out Roman Reigns at WrestleMania, there is a chance that Bayley may challenge Rhea Ripley for the title

Also Read: CM Punk ostensibly suffers horrible injury at WWE Royal Rumble 2024

Advertisement

Brock Lesnar's replacement in the Royal Rumble was a standout superstar from NXT 

Reports came up that Brock Lesnar did not travel to St. Petersburg, Clearwater, for the Royal Rumble at the Tropicana Field. It has been said that the lawsuit filed by Janel Grant over Vince McMahon and John Laurinaitis seemingly indicated that Brock Lesnar was also involved, even though he was not directly named in it. It led to the WWE removing from the match. To fill up his spot, WWE reportedly went for NXT standout Bron Breakker. 

Advertisement

Dave Meltzer talked about Breakker's participation in the match on Wrestling Observer Radio following the WWE Royal Rumble. He claimed that although Brock Lesnar was originally supposed to make a comeback at the event, that plan was abandoned in the wake of the lawsuit. Meltzer claims that given that Breakker defeated the opponents which Brock was supposed to, he essentially took Lesnar's place in the contest. Later on, Meltzer clarified that Breakker was not initially scheduled for the game. He pointed out that Lesnar was expected to have a dominant showing, and Breakker covered for him.

"Lesnar's planned creative last night was filled by Bron Breakker. Pretty much his point of entry, eliminations and how he was eliminated were all planned for Lesnar. The Lesnar creative which at this point he's not going to be involved with unless they decide they would bring him back, was Lesnar vs. Dominik Mysterio in Australia and Lesnar vs. Gunther (I don't know factually an IC title match but one would expect) at WrestleMania. Whether Bron Breakker gets those matches is not clear yet," said Meltzer.

Advertisement

Also Read: Cody Rhodes achieves historic back-to-back Royal Rumble triumphs after CM Punk's harsh words

Advertisement

Former NXT Champion Bron Breakker made his way to the ring in the #20 spot in the Men's Rumble match. The young superstar looked like a tank and mauled the rumble participants while also making some eliminations. Following the match, he said he had proven himself and declared the main roster his home.

Advertisement

Published January 29th, 2024 at 11:34 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

14 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

15 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

15 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

15 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

15 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

17 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

21 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

21 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

21 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

21 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

21 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Hamilton's ex-teammate breaks silence on sensational Ferrari move

    Sports 11 minutes ago

  2. Not Samantha Ruth Prabhu, THIS Actress Joins Star Cast Of RC16

    Entertainment12 minutes ago

  3. 23-Year-Old Indian Origin Student Killed in US

    World12 minutes ago

  4. LIVE: Siddaramaiah, 135 Karnataka Cong MLAs Protest in Delhi

    India News17 minutes ago

  5. Vissel Kobe vs Inter Miami Live Streaming: Will Lionel Messi play?

    Sports 18 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement