×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 8th, 2024 at 08:36 IST

WrestleMania Night 2 Results: 'Triple H era' opens WITH A BANG, Rhodes pins Roman, leaves as a Champ

It was a feel good moment at the end of Night Two of WrestleMania as Cody Rhodes can officially call himself as a Champion. Check out all the recap here.

Reported by: Pavitra Shome
Cody Rhodes
Cody Rhodes | Image: WWE
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

WrestleMania XL Night One delivered perfectly and acted like the perfect feast for the fans. From the start to the end, all the matches and segments did not disappoint by any means. But Night Two turned out to be more electrifying as the crowd was hyped, the title changed hands, some were also retained, and exciting moments took place at the Lincoln Financial Field. Take a look at the results of all the matches and some major takeaways and highlights of Night 2 of the showcase of the immortals.

Also Read: CODY RHODES HAS FINISHED THE STORY! Pins Roman Reigns to end his historic title run at Philadelphia

Advertisement

WWE WrestleMania Night Two: Results

  • Drew McIntyre vs. Seth Rollins (c) (WWE World Heavyweight Championship): Drew McIntyre wins by pinfall with a Claymore, winning the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.
  • Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre (c) (WWE World Heavyweight Championship): Damian Priest cashes in his contract, wins by pinfall with South of Heaven, becoming the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion.
  • Final Testament (Karrion Kross, Akam & Rezar) vs. Bobby Lashley & The Street Profits (Philadelphia Street Fight): The Pride win by pinfall with a frog splash through a table from Montez Ford on Karrion Kross.
  • AJ Styles vs. LA Knight: LA Knight wins by pinfall with the BFT.
  • Kevin Owens vs. Logan Paul (c) vs. Randy Orton (WWE United States Championship): Logan Paul wins by pinfall with a frog splash, retaining the WWE United States Championship.
  • Bayley vs. IYO SKY (c) (WWE Women’s Championship): Bayley wins by pinfall with Roseplant, becoming the new WWE Women’s Champion.
  • Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns (c) (WWE Undisputed Universal Championship Bloodline Rules Match): Cody Rhodes wins by pinfall with Cross Rhodes, becoming your new WWE Undisputed Universal Champion!
Image: WWE
 

Also Read: WrestleMania 40: The Undertaker Surprises The Rock, John Cena returns | WATCH

WWE WrestleMania Night Two: Highlights of the Night

  • WrestleMania Night Two opened with a surprise as Stephanie McMahon opened the spectacle and welcomed the fans at the Linc.  
  • CM Punk was seated ringside as a special guest commentator for the Rollins vs McIntyre World Championship title match. After Drew won, he crawled towards Punk and put up his shenanigans, but Phil lost it and tripped him off the table. The second city saint took off his arm brace and whipped him with it.
  • After Punk's attack, Damian Priest runs down to cash in the MITB contract. Smart move, to say the least. Drew's world title run lasted just minutes. 
  • For the Philadelphia Street Fight, Hall of Famer Bubba Ray Dudley was the special guest referee. He even pulled out the glasses during his argument with Kross and did the iconic 'GET THE TABLES' thing.
  • The Man inside the Prime Bottle mascot turns out to be IShowSpeed, who barked at Randy Orton and was eventually punished with an RKO.
  • At the Main Event, The Bloodline tried to pull off all the strings, but WWE's Avengers had been summoned, as Jey Uso, John Cena, Seth Rollins (in Shield's Gear), and The Undertaker took out the Bloodline.
  • For the first time, a Rhodes can be called as a Champion. A big celebration ensues as several WWE superstars come out to congratulate Rhodes. Cody also requested Bruce Prichard and Triple H to come out. It was an absolute feel-good moment as the two-night spectacle ended. 
Advertisement

Published April 8th, 2024 at 08:36 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Undertaker Surprises The Rock at WrestleMania 40

Undertaker surprises Rock

a few seconds ago
Cody Rhodes

RHODES FINISHED THE STORY

2 minutes ago
Rupee vs Dollar

Rupee open

5 minutes ago
aditya l1 mission

Solar Eclipse Today

11 minutes ago
Cody Rhodes

WrestleMania Results

14 minutes ago
PM Modi Addresses Rally in Bihar's Nawada

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

19 minutes ago
Trump Looking at Sun Directly During Eclipse

Trump Staring at Sun

20 minutes ago
Bond yields fall

Bond yields

22 minutes ago
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar

Karnataka Drought

29 minutes ago
WWE

WWE WrestleMania live

31 minutes ago
Beauty Hacks To Prep Your Skin

Tips For Skin Prepping

42 minutes ago
Education News

TS EAMCET form edit date

an hour ago
Family Star

Family Star Weekend BO

an hour ago
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee

an hour ago
After an explosion and fire at an apartment building in France, 3 people are reportedly dead

3 Killed in Paris Blast

an hour ago
Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Today

Nagaland Lottery Sambad

an hour ago
Education News

COMEDK UGET 2024

an hour ago
IPL 2024

Sachin's viral reaction

2 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. William, Kate Feeling Anxious Over Possibility of Taking Throne?

    World9 hours ago

  2. Missing Female Engineering Student Found Murdered In Ahmednagar

    India News9 hours ago

  3. Ravi Bishnoi takes an unbelievable catch to dismiss Kane Williamson

    Sports 9 hours ago

  4. Shocking: UP Man Rapes, Kills Pregnant Woman by Force-Feeding Acid

    India News9 hours ago

  5. Pace sensation Mayank Yadav suffers excruciating injury vs GT

    Sports 10 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo