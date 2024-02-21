Advertisement

A lot has transpired since the culmination of the WWE Royal Rumble 2024. To mention a few, The Rock has finally returned and channeled his grey shades, Cody Rhodes has picked Roman Reigns as his WrestleMania opponent, and as for Seth Rollins, there is no solid update regarding who he is going to face at the show of shows. However, to put some clarity, the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view has arrived.

What is lined-up for WWE Elimination Chamber 2024?

At Elimination Chamber PLE, the traditional men and women chamber matches will take place. All the slots are filled and intriguing action is expected. The men's Elimination Chamber match will determine the contender for the WWE Heavyweight Championship. The winner will go on to face Seth Rollins at WrestleMania XL. Similarly, the victor of the women's contest will take on the winner of Rhea Ripley vs Nia Jax match. Aside from these fights, the WWE Tag Team Championship titles will also be put on the line at Elimination Chamber. The Judgment Day (Finn Balor and Damian Priest) (c) will be up against the team of New Catch Republic (Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate).

WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 predictions

With excitement onboard, let's take a deeper look into these fights and try to assess what could be the outcome when these behemoths come against each other at the WWE Elimination Chamber.

The Judgment Day (Finn Balor and Damian Priest) (c) vs. New Catch Republic (Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate): While The Judgment Day have been dominant from all ends, New Catch Republic have also attained a formidable push since coming on. Thus, it would be difficult to pick one between them. So, have to go with the gut feeling, and state The Judgment Day as the potential winner.

Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Nia Jax: It would take a momentous force to dethrone Rhea Ripley, which Nia Jax is. However, considering Jax is still at a phase where her stature is getting bigger, hence, she may get the win over Jax under her belt at Elimination Chamber.

Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair vs. Lic Morgan vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Naomi vs. Raquel Rodriguez: This contest may turn into a two-horse race. Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair are the top contenders. Considering, Rhea Ripley vs Bianca Belair would be an absolute blockbuster of an encounter for WrestleMania XL, therefore, Belair is set to win this one.

Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton vs. Bobby Lashley vs. LA Knight vs. Kevin Owens vs. Logan Paul: On the final Raw before The Elimination Chamber, Drew McIntyre got the win over Cody Rhodes. The victory has given him significant momentum, moreover, with him wanting to have a shot at the World Championship again, the night is seemingly set for the Scottish Psychopath to construct his road towards WrestleMania.