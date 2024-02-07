English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 6th, 2024 at 18:26 IST

WWE legend Bret Hart again RIPS APART Goldberg, explains what really is 'Bill Goldberg wrestling'

Bret Hart takes a swipe at Goldberg. The two-time WWE Hall of Famer hasn't forgotten the errant kick of Goldberg that led to Hitman retiring from the sport.

Prateek Arya
Bret Hart and Goldberg
Bret Hart and Goldberg | Image:WWE
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

It is ironic that perhaps the greatest in-ring performer, who kept all the measures to keep his opponents safe throughout his career, eventually had to retire due to an in-ring injury. Bret "The Hitman Hart" has always encouraged wrestlers to act professionally inside the squared circle. To disseminate further lessons, Hart recently commented on the state of modern wrestling.

Also Read | WWE RAW Results: #WeWantCody runs wild in St. Louis

Bret Hart on the state of wrestling

In an interview with Fox Sports Wrestling, Bret Hart pointed out what all is wrong in the prevalent state of wrestling.

“I find a lot of the wrestlers today are like, when they land where they land, they realize 30 seconds later that they’re in the wrong spot, and they start wiggling all the way across the ring to get in the right position. That’s a fail. You get an F in my wrestling academy when you do stuff like that,” said Hart.

Advertisement

While he did acknowledge that there are good wrestlers in the field, but also stressed on the issue that the stream is filled with subpar athletes, who lack the required in-ring proficiency. The two-time Hall of Famer also voiced his issue with a move like "chop."

“What a bunch of baloney,” said The Hitman. “Nobody ever won a match with a chop. All the wooing. It’s really taking away from the beauty and the art of great wrestling.”

Advertisement

About Chops, Hart has a bi-dimensional view. He sees the move as a way to get cheap heat from the crowd, however, also admits that the respective striking hurts, which is against the art of Pro-Wrestling in Hart's view.

“In my understanding of pro wrestling, anytime anyone does anything to you that hurts, for real — chopping, putting blisters on your chest when you go to your room or bed, anytime anyone does things to you for real, they’re in the wrong business. They’re doing it wrong,” Hart said.

Advertisement

Also Read | The Rock's daughter gets death threats after her dad took Cody's WM spot

Hart takes a shot at Bill Goldberg

Bret Hart concluded the chat by taking a swipe at Bill Goldberg. Goldberg's reckless kick during a 1999 contest led to Hart retiring from the sport. Hart made it known that it is usual to feel sore after an exhausting in-ring action but coming to the hotel facility with a lump on the head, a black eye, and totled teeth, qualifies under "Bill Goldberg wrestling. That’s not how it’s done.” 

Advertisement

Published February 6th, 2024 at 18:26 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

5 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

6 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

6 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

6 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

6 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

8 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

11 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

12 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

12 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

12 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

12 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

14 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

15 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

15 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

15 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

18 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

18 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

18 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. India Inks $225M Artillery Ammo Deal with Nadrah for Saudi Arabia

    Defence2 hours ago

  2. Valentine's Week 2024: Movies To Watch On Rose Day

    Web Stories2 hours ago

  3. The Musical Journey Of 'Nightingale of India' Lata Mangeshkar

    Videos2 hours ago

  4. Dog's Baby Shower Infused with All the Indian Customs and Traditions

    India News2 hours ago

  5. TMKOC Actors Share Glimpses Of Celebration As Show Completes 4k Episodes

    Galleries2 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement