Updated January 26th, 2024 at 21:48 IST

'Send video of herself urinating': Brock Lesnar named in Vince McMahon sex trafficking lawsuit?

The suit also alleged that McMahon shared Grant's phone number with Lesnar, who would ask the former WWE employee to send explicit photos and videos of herself.

Vishal Tiwari
Brock Lesnar
Brock Lesnar makes his entrance at Crown Jewel | Image: WWE
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
In a shocking turn of events, former WWE employee Janel Grant has filed a sexual harassment and trafficking case against Vince McMahon, leaving the world stunned. The lawsuit included allegations of sexual abuse and exploitation by McMahon against Janel Grant. 

3 things you need to know

  • Brock Lesnar made his WWE debut in 2002 before leaving the promotion
  • He returned to WWE in 2012 and remained there until 2020
  • He was part of UFC from 2008 to 2011 and then from 2016 to 2018  

Brock Lesnar named in Vince McMahon's sex trafficking lawsuit?

The lawsuit also claimed that McMahon not only trafficked her to other WWE employees, including Laurinaitis but also attempted to do so with a "former UFC Heavyweight Champion" the company was actively pursuing for re-signing in 2020. According to The Wall Street Journal, the mentioned former UFC Heavyweight Champion is identified as the longstanding WWE star Brock Lesnar.

The legal document exposes an incident involving Brock Lesnar. As per Grant, Vince McMahon allegedly sought favors for Brock Lesnar in 2021 as part of negotiations leading up to his return at SummerSlam 2021, where he faced off against Roman Reigns.

Grant reportedly claimed that McMahon asked her to create personalized sexual content to persuade the former WWE superstar to rejoin. Following Lesnar's contract signing, Grant contended that he agreed to a new contract, and she alleged, "that part of the deal was engaging in inappropriate activities."

The suit also alleged that McMahon shared Grant's phone number with Lesnar, who would ask the former WWE employee to send explicit photos and videos of herself. The suit said that the physical meeting between Lesnar and Grant never took place. Brock Lesnar is yet to comment on the matter. 

Published January 26th, 2024 at 21:48 IST

