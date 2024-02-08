English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 9th, 2024 at 18:26 IST

WWE Raw: Indian wrestler gets a chance to face Seth Rollins for WWE World Heavyweight Championship

Following the grand success of WWE Superstar Spectacle, there are emerging calls from fans to bring WrestleMania to India, read on to know more.

Prateek Arya
Seth Rollins with Triple H
Seth Rollins with Triple H | Image:WWE.com
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Following his impressive show against The Rock on the Day 1 episode of Monday Night Raw, the assertions regarding a possible push for former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal are rising high. Mahal was unveiled as the surprise return along with The Rock, following Triple H's announcement about the same ahead of the start of 2024.

3 things you need to know

  • Jinder Mahal recently returned to WWE
  • Mahal cut out a promo alongside The Rock
  • Jinder is a former WWE Champion

Also Read | WWE HOFer opines on the Rock vs Reigns dream match

Advertisement

Jinder Mahal on the possibility of WrestleMania in India

With Jinder Mahal back in the premier screen space, a feud against a prominent superstar is a realistic probability. However, if he were to become a matchmaker then it would be him vs Seth Rollins at the biggest pay-per-view of the year.

Advertisement

WWE recently hosted a superstar spectacle in Hyderabad, India. The event became a grand success which left many ruminating about the possibility of WWE conducting frequent events in India. During a chat with Sportskeeda, former WWE Champion Mahal was asked about the seemingly distant vision of a WrestleMania in India. The WWE superstar said it is a possibility but depends on the fans. If they make conspicuous efforts then WWE would not be left with a choice.

“I would love it. I can't promise anything. That responsibility is on the fans. Make so much noise that WWE has no choice, so they come back regularly, maybe every year, to India, even Hyderabad, anywhere and then one day, WrestleMania in India,” said Mahal.

Advertisement

Also Read | Charlotte Flair shares a new health update after surgery

History with Visionary

Mahal was also asked, if the show of shows indeed takes place in India, and if he were to highlight then who would he pick as his opponent. The Modern Day Maharaja vehemently took the name of the Visionary, Seth 

"Freakin" Rollins. "Seth Rollins. Because we have history. Me and Seth Rollins have so much history," added Mahal.

Advertisement

Published January 9th, 2024 at 18:00 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

9 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

9 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

12 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

12 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

12 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

14 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

14 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

14 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

18 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

2 days ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Kinetic launches E-Luna, to set up rural 'Luna shopees'

    Business News13 minutes ago

  2. Alibaba bolsters share buyback as revenue falls short of expectations

    Business News14 minutes ago

  3. Sushmita Sen Weighs In On Her Character In Aarya 3

    Entertainment14 minutes ago

  4. Propose Day 2024: Wishes, Quotes, WhatsApp Messages

    Lifestyle23 minutes ago

  5. Ryan Gosling Turned Down The Role Of Ken In Barbie For THIS Reason

    Entertainment28 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement