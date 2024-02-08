Advertisement

Following his impressive show against The Rock on the Day 1 episode of Monday Night Raw, the assertions regarding a possible push for former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal are rising high. Mahal was unveiled as the surprise return along with The Rock, following Triple H's announcement about the same ahead of the start of 2024.

3 things you need to know

Jinder Mahal recently returned to WWE

Mahal cut out a promo alongside The Rock

Jinder is a former WWE Champion

Also Read | WWE HOFer opines on the Rock vs Reigns dream match

Advertisement

Jinder Mahal on the possibility of WrestleMania in India

With Jinder Mahal back in the premier screen space, a feud against a prominent superstar is a realistic probability. However, if he were to become a matchmaker then it would be him vs Seth Rollins at the biggest pay-per-view of the year.

Advertisement

WWE recently hosted a superstar spectacle in Hyderabad, India. The event became a grand success which left many ruminating about the possibility of WWE conducting frequent events in India. During a chat with Sportskeeda, former WWE Champion Mahal was asked about the seemingly distant vision of a WrestleMania in India. The WWE superstar said it is a possibility but depends on the fans. If they make conspicuous efforts then WWE would not be left with a choice.

“I would love it. I can't promise anything. That responsibility is on the fans. Make so much noise that WWE has no choice, so they come back regularly, maybe every year, to India, even Hyderabad, anywhere and then one day, WrestleMania in India,” said Mahal.

Advertisement

Also Read | Charlotte Flair shares a new health update after surgery

History with Visionary

Mahal was also asked, if the show of shows indeed takes place in India, and if he were to highlight then who would he pick as his opponent. The Modern Day Maharaja vehemently took the name of the Visionary, Seth

"Freakin" Rollins. "Seth Rollins. Because we have history. Me and Seth Rollins have so much history," added Mahal.