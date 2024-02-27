Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 27th, 2024 at 10:24 IST

WWE Raw Match Results: Explosive showdowns and intense rivalries emerge on the road to WrestleMania

Recap of WWE Raw at SAP Center, San Jose, California, featuring intense rivalries and explosive showdowns as WrestleMania 40 approaches.

Aryan Suraj Chadha
WWE Raw
WWE Raw Results | Image:wwe.com
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
On February 26, 2024, WWE Monday Night Raw made a thunderous comeback from the SAP Centre in San Jose, California. Fans were eagerly awaiting for WWE Raw after the exciting Elimination Chamber in Perth, Australia, which marked the official start of the road to WrestleMania 40. Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre, as well as Becky Lynch and Rhea Ripley, were among the fierce rivalries that were expected to develop after McIntyre and Lynch won their respective Elimination Chamber battles. Raw promised an exciting evening full of explosive confrontations and surprising turns, building anticipation for a thrilling show.

Also Read: WWE Elimination Chamber Results

WWE Raw Match Results: February 26, 2024 - SAP Center, San Jose, California

  • Sami Zayn vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
    • Sami Zayn wins by pinfall with the Helluva Kick.
  • Chelsea Green vs. Raquel Rodriguez
    • Raquel Rodriguez wins by pinfall with the one-arm powerbomb.
  • Imperium (Giovanni Vinci & Ludwig Kaiser) vs. New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) (Street Fight)
    • Imperium win by pinfall with a side folding press from Ludwig Kaiser on Xavier Woods.
  • Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell vs. Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark
    • Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark win by submission with the Kirifuda Clutch from Baszler on Indi Hartwell.
  • Liv Morgan vs. Nia Jax
    • Nia Jax wins by disqualification.
  • Cody Rhodes vs. Grayson Waller
    • Cody Rhodes wins by pinfall with Cross Rhodes.

Also Read: WWE superstar Cody Rhodes reacts to the loud reception from fans

Main Highlights of the WWE RAW

  • Drew McIntyre arrives at the arena, setting the tone for the show.
  • Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch engage in a heated exchange, setting the stage for their WrestleMania showdown.
  • Sami Zayn secures a hard-fought victory over Shinsuke Nakamura.
  • Chelsea Green protests her defeat and issues a challenge to Raquel Rodriguez.
  • Imperium triumphs over New Day in a brutal Street Fight.
  • Cody Rhodes emerges victorious against Grayson Waller, with a defiant stance against Paul Heyman's warnings.
  • Paul Heyman attempts to intimidate Rhodes, who retaliates fiercely, standing up against the Bloodline's threats.
  • The show concludes with Rhodes asserting his determination to confront the Bloodline head-on, signaling a brewing conflict in the WWE landscape.

Fans across the world were treated to an incredible display on WWE Monday Night Raw, a night full of dramatic showdowns and high-stakes confrontations. Along the way to WrestleMania 40, the superstars of Raw left no opportunity unturned in their pursuit of dominance, from fierce in-ring matches to dramatic altercations backstage. The WWE Universe is excitedly awaiting the next chapter in this thrilling adventure of sports entertainment as tensions continue to rise and rivalries approach boiling points. The WWE is ready for jaw-dropping moments and explosive action as WrestleMania approaches, guaranteeing that the path to the biggest stage of them all will be filled with drama, excitement, and unforgettable memories.

Published February 27th, 2024 at 09:59 IST

