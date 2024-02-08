Advertisement

Monday Night RAW was live from the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon and had an action-packed night in place. A gimmick match also happened, which was nothing less than intense. The controversial CM Punk also made his return to RAW and confronted a former WWE Champion. Catch up all the live action that took place in RAW on Monday Nights.

3 things you need to know

Advertisement

Monday Night RAW saw the return of CM Punk

The show also deatured Drew McIntyre, R-Truth, Jinder Mahal, and more

A Championship match also took place on the show

Also Read: 'You don't want to let that thing simmer': WWE HOFer opines on the Rock vs Reigns dream match

Advertisement

WWE RAW Results: CM Punk returns, Tag Championships retained, and Shin-Cody went into a war

Drew McIntyre interrupted during the match card announcement as he opened up on his loss to Seth Rollins. He also called out Danian Priest, who attempted to cash in during their match. He also mentioned Rhodes, Jey Uso and CM Punk, which prompted the Second City Saint to come out. Both engage in a war of words, and Punk has some bitter words for the Scottish Warrior. The WWE is planting some seeds for a McIntyre-Punk feud, which could happen on the Road to WrestleMania.

Advertisement

Finn Balor vs. Tommaso Ciampa

Two former NXT Champions collide as Balor and Ciampa go into a fight. Tommaso had some hard hits and he also hit Project Ciampa, but Finn kicked out. While Damian Priest tried to intervene, Johnny Gargano came in to equalize. Ciamps eventually pinned Balor after pinning him for the three-count.

Advertisement

Kofi Kingston vs. Ludwig Kaiser

An incensed Ludwig Kaiser came in hot as he went against Kofi Kingston. Since he was the one who took out Giovanni Vinci from action, Kaiser was angered and had some hard hits in his arsenal. However, the match ended in a double countout after the IMPERIUM member blocked Kingston from going into the ring. He then hit cheap shots, put a thumb in his eye and also threw a chair onto the former WWE Champion. Kaiser then hit a running dropkick with Kofi's head into the steel steps.

Advertisement

Michael Cole interviews Nia Jax

Michael Cole interviewed Nia Jax in the ring, where he boldly said that she would break Becky Lynch's face again and also threatened Cole. She then opened up on her Royal Rumble and Mania aspirations, which led to Rhea Ripley coming out.

Advertisement

Although Jax acknowledges her as the most dominant champion in the history of the women's division, she defeated Rhea, and the sole reason why she isn't the champion is because Ripley is too afraid to challenge her. She will thus pick Rhea and leave her with no explanation if she sweeps the Royal Rumble.

Chelsea Green & Piper Niven vs. Katana Chance & Kayden Carter (c) (WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship)

Carter and Green were first, but Chelsea wound up on the wrong side of town after being quickly tagged. The crowd gasped in amazement at a few near-fall instances in the match. But when Piper Niven dropped a Vader Bomb on Chelsea, everything went wrong for the challengers! It gave the champions the opening they needed, and Katana Chance & Kayden Carter prevailed via pinfall with Afterparty on Chelsea Green to keep the WWE Women's Tag Team Title.

The fans also witnessed one of the greatest video packages that featured Judgement Day. The video showed why Truth is in for a long run with the Judgement Day.

Advertisement

Image: TNT Sports 1 (Screengrab)

JD McDonagh vs. the Miz

R-Truth shows up at ringside right away and starts jawing with Dominik Mysterio. The crowd was rooting for Miz and Truth as the match continued intense. McDonagh frequently had the upper hand, but Miz persevered as well. The A-Lister eventually applied a figure-four leglock in the centre of the ring, but JD stumbled towards the ropes. However, Miz sensed an opening and won by eliminating JD and Dom before hitting him with a skull-crushing finale.

Advertisement

Also Read: WWE Royal Rumble 2024: Full match card, Royal Rumble participants, Date, Time, Live stream details

Seth 'Freakin' Rollins then came out to address the Portland Crowd and opens up on his WrestleMania record and making the big moments. But Jinder Mahal then came out and interrupted him as he felt disrespected as he did not give him the opportunity for the title. It led to Rollins hitting back verbally, and Mahal attacked him from behind. But Rollins neutralized, and Jinder ran away.

Advertisement

Ivar vs. Otis

A meat-slapping match had a WOW moment when Otis caught Ivar mid-air and hit him with a World's Strongest Slam. But Ivar secured the win after he hit Otis with a moonsault and secured the pinfall. Akira Tozawa tells Ivar he's next after the match, and Ivar responds by telling him he's big.

Advertisement

“Main Event” Jey Uso stated in a backstage interview that he has set a new goal for himself this year: winning a singles championship. Uso is told to move out of the way by Bronson Reed as he walks in.

“American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes vs. Shinsuke Nakamura (Street Fight)

A one-on-one clash ended up being a street fight as both superstars went all in to their match. Foreign objects were fully used as Nakamura blasted Rhodes with a kendo stick. Cody also got a table out, but Shin attacked with Nunchaku. They then brawled around the timekeeper's area and traded shots. Nakamura failed to spray the mist as it hit the timekeeper. Despite the King of Strong Style's efforts, the American Nightmare slapped back with all his moves in the arsenal, be it the Cody Cutter or the Bionic elbow. Rhodes won the street fight after he hit a Cross Rhodes and gained the pinfall.