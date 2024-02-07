Advertisement

Monday Night RAW took place at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri (The home of the viper Randy Orton), and a massive build-up of the Elimination Chamber in Perth, Australia, which will lead to WrestleMania XL. Top stars like Cody Rhodes, and Drew McIntyre and the brand's champions, Seth Rollins and Rhea Ripley were also featured in the show. In the aftermath of SmackDown where The Rock went face to face against Roman Reigns, fans are backing Rhodes, and an entire movement began through social media. Check out the recap of the action here

3 Things you need to know

Monday Night RAW took place at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

The main event featured Cody Rhodes and Shinsuke Nakamura in a Bull Rope Match

All roads lead to the WrestleMania Press conference in Las Vegas, Nevada

WWE RAW Results: Women's Tag titles retained, loud 'Cody' echoed through the arena

World Heavyweight Champion Seth 'Freakin' Rollins opened the show, and the entire arena was buzzing for Cody Rhodes. Seth too wanted to see him, so he called out the Rumble winner. Rollins and the audience are asked by The American Nightmare what they would like to discuss. Cole inquires as to if it is 1996 as they halt as the crowd is filled with the cry "Rocky Sucks." Rollins claims he was surprised to hear it. "We Want Cody" signs comes out to the crowd as Cody watches.

Rollins reiterates his "Mania pitch," showcasing his championship and stating that he wants to know if he's changed as a person in the last two years. But before he can respond, here is Drew McIntyre! The Scottish Warrior even mentions Dusty as he begs Rhodes to complete his story. The Big Scot gives Rollins a Glasgow Kiss, and he completely collapses them. When Rhodes steps in to help Rollins, McIntyre leaves.

The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) vs. The Creed Brothers vs. Imperium (Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci) vs. #DIY (Tommaso Ciampa & Johnny Gargano) in a Fatal 4Way to Tag Title Qualifier

Ciampa leads the way with New Day and makes a few near-miss double-team manoeuvres. In the beginning, Imperium isn't even on the apron, but in Vinci, they are Ciampa tags. When we get back, Kaiser and Kofi are both down and have already tagged their partners.

The fight between Imperium and New Day eventually flares up. Cole informs us that Ciampa is the lawful man, but a Brutus Bomb is on them, and the Creeds are preparing to kill Vinci. Tommaso realises he needs to cover, so he pulls Johnny off and gets the three count! He isolates Vinci, and DIY hits a Meet in the Middle! #DIY advances to SmackDown in hopes of winning the Tag title and will face British Strong Style in SmackDown.

Shayna Baszler vs. Becky Lynch in an Elimination Chamber Qualifier

A technical wrestling match begins early as Lynch attempts to latch on to Baszler's waist while the latter tries to get an arm. the struggle for dominance as Becky tries to Dis-Arm-Her. Shayna gives Lynch a knee to the face, rocking him. The Queen of Spades is knocked down by a baseball slide after being sent to the ground by The Man, but she gets back up to catch her diving follow-up.

Bex sells off a broken arm while retaliating. Shayna counters Lynch's manhandle slam attempt! Reaching the ropes is the Man. Lynch from above returns to the arm, but Baszler breaks free with a gut-wrench suplex, scoring two points. Clutch Kirafuda, but Lynch prevails. Three points for a Manhandle Slam, and Becky's heading to her first Chamber!

The first Elimination Match Announced

Rhea Ripley has arrived and appears to be upset. She calls out Nia Jax in the ring right now, intending to smack her head off. Pearce interrupts to say that we aren't doing this right now. But he's given her Jax as the championship in the Elimination Chamber! The GM tries to pull the champion out of the ring, but Nia steps in. She brushes Pearce aside and enters the ring. He requests security, but The Irresistible Force eliminates them as well! She lets Ripley down, climbs up and flattens her with the Annihilator before telling her she'll see her in Perth.

Akira Tozawa & Maxxine Dupri vs. Ivar & Valhalla

Tozawa sends Ivar to the floor, as Dupri unleashes her trademark rough-looking offence on Valhalla. Akira tags in and flees, but Ivar catches him. A couple more things happen, but the outcome is never in doubt, as Ivar slams Akira from the middle rope to end it. Ivar and Valhalla prevail over Akira Tozawa and Maxxine Dupri, via Pinfall

JD McDonagh vs. The Miz

McDonagh is all over Miz in the corner as the bell rings. Miz catches JD's drop-kick attempt and slingshots him into the turnbuckles. Miz knocks McDonagh's face off the announce desk. Dom, however, clutches Miz's leg, allowing JD to send him face-first into the announce desk.

The Irish Ace is up top, but R-Truth has arrived! He moves into the seats to distribute t-shirts. It allowed Miz to recover and raise his legs to counter JD. He goes for the Skull Crushing Finale. When JD breaks free, Miz throws him to the floor and kicks Mysterio into the barricade, where Truth puts one of the t-shirts on him. McDonagh performs a moonsault, but Truth gets on the apron to give JD his share of the shirt sale proceeds. He grabs it, but Miz glides in and hits his finisher as the cash soars through the air. The Miz defeated JD McDonagh via Pinfall.

GUNTHER's Intercontinental Championship Celebration (A Colossal match is teased!)

Kaiser welcomes Der Ring General to the newest celebration of his historic Intercontinental title reign. All of the Imperium men look sharp in their black suits, and Gunther has a large smile on his face. He's commemorating 600 days as Intercontinental Champion. GUNTHER stated that his status as the greatest IC champion of all time will not alter and that he is running out of competitors. But JEY USO HAS ARRIVED!

Jey claims he means no disrespect and hands up the Ring General's credentials. The champ congratulates Jey on finally moving out of his family's shadow, but he'll miss the days when he and his brother couldn't be apart. The champion shoves Uso, prompting him to strike, but Imperium's numbers prevail. Here comes The New Day to save! The former adversaries grasp the ring and jaw at Gunther and Co.

The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka & Kairi Sane) (c) vs. Katana Chance & Kayden Carter for the WWE Women’s Tag Team championship

Asuka begins with Chance and swiftly knocks her down, as we notice numerous other teams watching from backstage. Katana returns with a smack, but Asuka grins it off. The champions are in control, with Kayden acting as if she is in danger. Sane attempts but is unable to prevent the tag. Katana is all over Kairi after throwing a stomp on the Pirate Princess' back while she is dragged over the ropes.

They trade pin attempts, and Carter returns for a double team on Asuka. After Party looks like it's about to finish, but Kairi breaks the pin! Challengers attempt a Keg Stand, but Sane grabs Carter's leg and pulls her away. Asuka grips Chance for the Insane Elbow, and that's it. The Kabuki Warriors defeated Kayden Carter and Katana Chance via pinfall to retain the WWE Women's Tag Championships.

Cody Rhodes vs. Shinsuke Nakamura in a Bull Rope Match

Cody is the first to be strapped to the 14' bull rope, which Cole informs viewers that Dusty used in his first Bull Rope Match against Superstar Billy Graham in 1974. When Nakamura's wrist is tied, he attacks. Things rapidly flow outside, as Shinsuke runs into the seats for some reason, prompting Rhodes to pull him gut-first into the barricade. When Rhodes is dragged back into the ring after Nakamura's corner kick, he falls to the ground and smacks his knee against the side of the ring. Nakamura whips Cody with the rope many times before delivering a knee to the midsection and attempting a cover, but only getting a two-count.

Cody's rolling Disaster Kick lands, but Nakamura sweeps his legs off the floor, sending him falling to the mat. Kinshasa lines up, but Cody responds with a Cody Cutter! Rhodes shoots a Bionic Elbow, but Shin responds by throwing Cody again, but this time it misses the Kinshasa. Pedigree from Rhodes snatches the cowbell, but when he tries to use it, he is sprayed in the face! A blind Cody crashes into Cross Rhodes, NEARFALL!! Rhodes stands up after wiping away the mist. Nakamura hits him with the cowbell, but Cody blocks a knee! He uses the rope to crotch Shinsuke twice. Cross Rhodes! Cody Rhodes prevailed. Shinsuke Nakamura won by pinfall in a bull rope match.

The American Nightmare begins to celebrate, but Drew McIntyre attacks from behind! Drew stands over Cody in the final moments of Raw, staring at the WrestleMania sign.