Updated January 27th, 2024 at 21:53 IST

WWE Royal Rumble 2024 live streaming: How to watch WWE's PPV event in India, US and UK?

Ahead of the start of the WWE Royal Rumble 2024, check out how to watch the event live. Get hold of the live streaming details to catch the action live.

Prateek Arya
WWE Royal Rumble
WWE Royal Rumble | Image:WWE/X
  • 3 min read
One of the most hyped-up WWE specials of all time, Royal Rumble is here. While the biggest attractions of the night would be the 30-man and Women battle royal matches. The card is stacked up with two championship fights as well. Thus, without further ado, let's take a look at the entire WWE Royal Rumble 2024 card.

3 things you need to know

  • WWE Royal Rumble is dated to take place on January 27, 2024
  • The event is also known as Road to WrestleMania
  • Roman Reigns will face AJ Styles, Randy Orton, and LA Knight at the event

Also Read | WWE: Vince McMahon resigns from TKO Group

WWE Royal Rumble 2024: Match Card

At the WWE Royal Rumble 2024, a.k.a, the Road to WrestleMania, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will return to defend his WWE Universal title in a Fatal 4-way match. AJ Styles, LA Knight, and Randy Orton will be the other three participants in the match. Another title match on the card is surprisingly not the Heavyweight title match involving Seth Rollins, rather it is the United States title match between Logan Paul and Kevin Owens. The rest of the time has been given to the two mega Royal Rumble matches.

With the fight card on display, let's get hold of some other prerequisites for the show.

Also Read | Brock Lesnar named in Vince McMahon sex trafficking lawsuit?

On what date WWE Royal Rumble 2024 will take place?

The Royal Rumble 2024 will take place on January 27, 2024. As per India Standard Time, the event will happen on January 28, 2024

What is the venue of WWE Royal Rumble 2024?

The WWE Royal Rumble 2024 will be held at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida.

What time will the WWE Royal Rumble 2024 start?

WWE Royal Rumble will start as per varied time zones:

  • India: 6:30 AM IST
  • USA: 8 PM ET
  • UK: 1 AM GMT

How to watch the WWE Royal Rumble 2024 in India?

Fans in India can watch the WWE Royal Rumble on the Sony Ten network. The event will simultaneously livestream on the Sony Liv app and website.

WWE Royal Rumble Live Streaming: How to watch the live streaming of WWE Royal Rumble 2024 in India?

Fans in India can watch the live streaming of the WWE Royal Rumble on the Sony Liv app/website.

WWE Royal Rumble Live Streaming: How to watch the live streaming of WWE Royal Rumble 2024 in the USA?

In the USA, fans will be able to catch hold of the Royal Rumble on Peacock.

WWE Royal Rumble Live Streaming: How to watch the live streaming of WWE Royal Rumble 2024 in the UK?

UK fans would be able to watch the Royal Rumble on TNT Sports.

Published January 27th, 2024 at 21:53 IST

