Friday Night SmackDown aired live from the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. The quarterfinals of the King & Queen of the Ring were in full effect as the tournament featured some interesting matches that determined the next in line for the semifinals. Top superstars like Cody Rhodes, Logan Paul, Solo Sikoa, Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill, Tama Tonga, Randy Orton, and more and more were featured on the show. Check out all the results and highlights that took place at the Blue Brand as the roads lead to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, for the King and Queen of the Ring PLE.

WWE SmackDown: Results

Bianca Belair vs. Tiffany Stratton (Queen of the Ring Quarterfinals): Bianca Belair wins by pinfall with KOD.

LA Knight vs. Tama Tonga (King of the Ring Quarterfinals): Tama Tonga wins by pinfall with the jumping reverse STO.

Jade Cargill vs. Nia Jax (Queen of the Ring Quarterfinals): Nia Jax wins by disqualification after Cargill whacks her with a chair

#DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa) vs. Legado del Fantasma (Angel Garza & Humberto Carrillo): #DIY win by pinfall with Meet in the Middle on Humberto Carrillo.

Carmelo Hayes vs. Randy Orton (King of the Ring Quarterfinals): Randy Orton wins by pinfall with the RKO.

WWE SmackDown: Highlights of the Night

After winning the QOTR quarterfinals, Bianca Belair revealed that her knee is not 100% fit, but it will not stop her from clutching the ambition of becoming the Queen of the Ring.

LA Knight and Carmelo Hayes had a verbal altercation backstage after he lost to Tama Tonga, referee Charles Robinson and Jamie Noble had to pull them away to avoid any tussle.

During the contract signing, Logan Paul tore the contract, which Nick Aldis made up, and the US Champ brought out a new contract. Previously, both titles were on the line, but Paul's contract features only one title, and it will be the Undisputed Universal Championship.

Nick Aldis was about to snap when Cody Rhodes stopped him, and after Rhodes signed the contract, LOgan tried a sneak attack, but he ducked, and the US Champ's entourage had to pay the price.

After the disqualification between Cargill and Jax, a brawl ensued, which took place at the barricade, and the referees and security had to intervene to pull them apart.

Backstage, a dejected-looking AJ Styles was seen, and he is yet to figure out his next step as he moves ahead.