Friday Night SmackDown took place at the Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama and featured the fallout from the Royal Rumble as the roads lead to WrestleMania. Bayley and Cody Rhodes will announce their decision to choose their Mania opponents in tonight's show. Some of the Rising stars were in appearance, and the brand war was at its peak. Check out a recap of the entire action here.

WWE SmackDown: Rock-Roman Reigns come face to face, Bayley selects Iyo as Mania opponent

SmackDown opened with Logan Paul making his entrance. Meanwhile, at the commentary table, a new team was announced as Corey Graves announced Wade Barrett as his new commentary partner on Friday Nights. Logan opened up on his Rumble Match with Kevin Owens, saying KO did more damage to him than Floyd Mayweather did. Even though he nearly knocked him out, Owens still lost, and Paul remains the Champ. KO enters and says as great as being the United States Champion would be, knocking out Logan felt even better. Owens demanded another title shot, but Paul reiterated that he would not get one. Then, Austin Theory and Grayson Waller make their entrance as the first match is underway.

Austin Theory vs. Kevin Owens

With Logan Paul on commentary, Theory opened with a waist lock, back elbow, and side headlock and then tossed Owens into the turnbuckles. But Austun's rolling thunder dropkick was blocked, and KO connects with a big senton then a Cannonball follows it up. Owens used a powerful lariat to create space, followed by left-hand chops, backing Theory into a corner, and knocking him down with headbutts. Austin, on the other hand, straps him to the turnbuckles and launches him like a thunderbolt. Fighting in the turnbuckles, Theory brings him down with a backbreaker rack powerbomb. Logan hands Austin the knuckles, while Owens does a superkick and uses the knuckles to knock down Waller. Owens then delivered a right hand to Theory while Logan jawed at referee Jessika Carr. Kevin Owens won via pinfall

Backstage, Naomi leaves General Manager Nick Aldis' office with a signed contract, and she celebrates with Shotzi, Mia Yim, and Bianca Belair.

Tiffany Stratton exits shortly after with her signed contract, asking where the party is before slapping Yim. Nick Aldis breaks things up, and Mia effectively requests a match.

British Strong Style (Pete Dunne & Tyler Bate) vs. LWO (Cruz Del Toro & Joaquin Wilde) vs. Legado del Fantasma (Angel Garza & Humberto Carrillo) vs. Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince & Kit Wilson) (WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship #1 Contender’s Tournament Semifinals)

The match begins with Prince and Bate, but Dunne enters with a stomp to the hand, arm wringer, elbow to Elton, and a tag to Wilde. A four-way deadlock between BSS and the LWO, heels intervene to break it up, and the babyfaces collaborate to go viral with a massive assisted slingshot dive from Joaquin. Back in the ring, Bate comes in with a Bop and Bang and an aeroplane spin. Elektra Lopez runs interference, but Zelina Vega evens the odds, and the LWO dives on Legado. Dunne works on his fingertips, then tags Tyler for a double under-hook hit! British Strong Style wins via pinfall with a double Tyler Driver '97 on Kit Wilson.

Bayley makes her decision

Damage CTRL makes its appearance without Dakota Kai. Bayley gets on the mic and says she's done almost everything at WrestleMania, but this year is different and unique because she didn't get here on her own and is willing to accept it. As she spoke, Damage CTRL's Japanese members laughed. She asks whether they're done laughing and discloses that she speaks a little Japanese and is aware of all the things they say behind her back. She closes in on IYO as the Kabuki Warriors attack Bayley! But she gets an iron pipe and fights them off! As they leave, Bayley grabs the microphone and announces that she will see IYO at WrestleMania.

Final Testament and The Pride ended in chaos

Before the bell, Final Testament and The Pride go all out; Lashley hits Kross with a forearm, and a major spinebuster follows. Scarlett blocks the Hurt Lock by jumping on her back, but B-Fab saves the day! Off the ropes, spear and referee DA Brewer attempts to restore order but fails, resulting in no match.

“Michin” Mia Yim vs. Tiffany Stratton

Tiffany has control, with Yim on the second rope, a running hip assault, and a dropkick! Mia makes a comeback with a thrust kick, dropkick, and running neckbreaker! She sets Tiffany up on the turnbuckles, but Stratton delivers a Big Alabama Slam!

Tiffany then pushes her into the corner, a fireman's carry for the Finlay Roll, and then... Tiffany Stratton wins by pinfall with the prettiest moonsault ever.

Cody Rhodes reveals his ultimate decision

Roman Reigns makes his entrance, accompanied by Paul Heyman, Jimmy Uso, and Solo Sikoa. Roman demands to be acknowledged and claims that certain things were mentioned on Monday that he cannot ignore. Cody Rhodes suddenly enters, takes the microphone, and asks Roman what he wants to talk about. Cody claims he spoke with friends, family, and legends this week, and he believes he spooked Roman. Cody went on to say he is changing the goalposts because he wants everything and will confront Roman, but not at WrestleMania. He discussed seeking assistance, and one of the people he spoke with knew Reigns well. Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson appears, shakes hands with Cody, and they hug before Rhodes leaves. The Rock and Roman exchange wordless stares as he approaches him.