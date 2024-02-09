Advertisement

Exactly two months from now, the grandest stage of them all, WWE's paramount show, WrestleMania 40, will go about at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Carrying the trend of the last few years, it will be a two-night show again. While the match card of the show is still in the works, the kickoff presser of the event has arrived and is about to take place in a few hours.

There is so much to look forward to at the event, including the official announcement of the apparent highlight of the show, The Rock vs Roman Reigns. Moreover, what's in store for Cody Rhodes can also be made clear at the event. Plus, a face-off between the wrestlers is also in the cards. Thus, an interesting event is in the offing, so let's keep our heads up for the event.

Ahead of the start of the kickoff press event, let's find out how to catch the show live.

When is the WWE WrestleMania 40 kickoff press conference taking place?

The WWE WrestleMania 40 kickoff press conference will take place on Thursday, February 8, 2024. As per India time, the event will happen past midnight thus for India, the date will be 9th February 2024.

At what time the WWE WrestleMania 40 kickoff press conference will take place?

The WWE WrestleMania 40 kickoff press conference will kickstart at 4 PM Pacific Time. In India, it will start at 5:30 AM IST.

Where is the WWE WrestleMania 40 kickoff press conference taking place?

The WWE WrestleMania 40 kickoff press conference will be held at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

How to watch the live telecast of the WWE WrestleMania 40 kickoff press conference in India?

The event will not live telecast in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the WWE WrestleMania 40 kickoff press conference in India?

The WWE WrestleMania 40 kickoff press conference will live stream on WWE's official social media and digital channels.

How to watch the live streaming of the WWE WrestleMania 40 kickoff press conference in the US?

How to watch the live streaming of the WWE WrestleMania 40 kickoff press conference in the UK?

How to watch the live streaming of the WWE WrestleMania 40 kickoff press conference in MENA region?

