Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 8th, 2024 at 23:12 IST

WWE WrestleMania 40 Kickoff Press Conference Live Streaming: How to watch in US, India, UK and MENA?

Ahead of the start of the WWE WrestleMania 40 Kickoff Press Conference , let's find out how to catch the show live. Get hold of the details.

Republic Sports Desk
The Rock, Roman Reigns
The Rock vs Roman Reigns | Image: WWE
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Exactly two months from now, the grandest stage of them all, WWE's paramount show, WrestleMania 40, will go about at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Carrying the trend of the last few years, it will be a two-night show again. While the match card of the show is still in the works, the kickoff presser of the event has arrived and is about to take place in a few hours.

There is so much to look forward to at the event, including the official announcement of the apparent highlight of the show, The Rock vs Roman Reigns. Moreover, what's in store for Cody Rhodes can also be made clear at the event. Plus, a face-off between the wrestlers is also in the cards. Thus, an interesting event is in the offing, so let's keep our heads up for the event.

Advertisement

Also Read | 'Appreciate the passion': Cody Rhodes breaks silence over the Rock vs Reigns WrestleMania saga

Ahead of the start of the kickoff press event, let's find out how to catch the show live.

Advertisement

When is the WWE WrestleMania 40 kickoff press conference taking place?

The WWE WrestleMania 40 kickoff press conference will take place on Thursday, February 8, 2024. As per India time, the event will happen past midnight thus for India, the date will be 9th February 2024.

Advertisement

At what time the WWE WrestleMania 40 kickoff press conference will take place?

The WWE WrestleMania 40 kickoff press conference will kickstart at 4 PM Pacific Time. In India, it will start at 5:30 AM IST.

Advertisement

Where is the WWE WrestleMania 40 kickoff press conference taking place?

The WWE WrestleMania 40 kickoff press conference will be held at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Advertisement

Also Read | CM PUNK to be active on WWE television; Here's his exciting NEW ROLE

How to watch the live telecast of the WWE WrestleMania 40 kickoff press conference in India?

The event will not live telecast in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the WWE WrestleMania 40 kickoff press conference in India?

The WWE WrestleMania 40 kickoff press conference will live stream on WWE's official social media and digital channels.

How to watch the live streaming of the WWE WrestleMania 40 kickoff press conference in the US?

The WWE WrestleMania 40 kickoff press conference will live stream on WWE's official social media and digital channels.

How to watch the live streaming of the WWE WrestleMania 40 kickoff press conference in the UK?

The WWE WrestleMania 40 kickoff press conference will live stream on WWE's official social media and digital channels. 

How to watch the live streaming of the WWE WrestleMania 40 kickoff press conference in MENA region?

The WWE WrestleMania 40 kickoff press conference will live stream on WWE's official social media and digital channels. 

Advertisement

Published February 8th, 2024 at 23:12 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Rajiniknath

Rajiniknath Meets Ajmal

5 hours ago
Anita Hassanandani Reddy

Anita At Her Stylist Best

5 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti BTS Song Video

5 hours ago
Manushi Chhillar

Manushi Slays Pantsuit

5 hours ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja Rocks Jacket Look

5 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Turns Heads

5 hours ago
Aditya Roy Kapur

Aditya Takes A Car Ride

5 hours ago
Ayaan Mukerjee

Ayaan Mukerjee Spotted

5 hours ago
Arjun Kapoor

Arjun In The City

5 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur

Ranbir-Alia Outing

5 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul-Jackky Outing

6 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra's Sporty Look

9 hours ago
Kriti Kharbanda

Kriti Rocks Denim Look

9 hours ago
Sunny Deol

Sunny Deol's Viral Video

13 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti At Temple

13 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Atheleisure

13 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid's Hilarious Video

16 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena In Doha

16 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Opposition flames 'North vs South' divide over Centre's fund allocation

    The Debate5 hours ago

  2. Animated Films To Watch For Magical Experience

    Web Stories5 hours ago

  3. WATCH | The Undertaker makes an EPIC entry during Al-Nassr vs Al-Hilal

    Sports 5 hours ago

  4. Saif Shares His Opinion About Star Kids, Talks About His Sons

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  5. Tourist Places To Visit in North East India

    Web Stories5 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement