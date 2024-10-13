Published 01:03 IST, October 13th 2024
Yamamoto outduels Darvish in historic matchup as Dodgers beat Padres 2-0 to reach NLCS
Yoshinobu Yamamoto outdueled Yu Darvish in a historic playoff matchup of Japanese-born starters, and the Los Angeles Dodgers got home runs from Kiké Hernández and Teoscar Hernández to beat the San Diego Padres 2-0 on Friday night and advance to the National League Championship Series.
Dodgers Beat Padres | Image: AP
