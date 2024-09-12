Published 11:29 IST, September 12th 2024
Yastrzemski knocks in four runs, Snell strikes out eight as Giants rout Brewers 13-2
Mike Yastrzemski homered and drove in four runs, Blake Snell struck out eight in five innings, and the San Francisco Giants beat the Milwaukee Brewers 13-2 on Wednesday night.Jerar Encarnacion also homered and had three RBIs, and Tyler Fitzgerald and Patrick Bailey each had three hits.
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Image: AP
September 12th 2024