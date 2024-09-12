sb.scorecardresearch
  • Yastrzemski knocks in four runs, Snell strikes out eight as Giants rout Brewers 13-2

Published 11:29 IST, September 12th 2024

Yastrzemski knocks in four runs, Snell strikes out eight as Giants rout Brewers 13-2

Mike Yastrzemski homered and drove in four runs, Blake Snell struck out eight in five innings, and the San Francisco Giants beat the Milwaukee Brewers 13-2 on Wednesday night.Jerar Encarnacion also homered and had three RBIs, and Tyler Fitzgerald and Patrick Bailey each had three hits.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
11:29 IST, September 12th 2024