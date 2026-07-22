Amazon Announces Fresh Job Cuts, But This Time in Artificial General Intelligence Team

Amazon has cut jobs within its artificial general intelligence organisation, marking another round of workforce reductions at the technology giant as it restructures parts of its business and focuses resources on its most important AI initiatives. The layoffs took place on Wednesday, although the number of employees affected remains unclear.

Amazon confirmed the job cuts and said the decision was part of an effort to sharpen its focus within the AGI organisation and move faster on initiatives it considers most important for customers.

"We've been building large AI models for several years, and it remains one of the most important things we're working on," an Amazon spokesperson said. "We're sharpening our focus on the initiatives that matter most for customers, so we can move faster on what counts. That focus means some difficult decisions, including eliminating some roles within parts of our AGI organisation."

Amazon Continues to Invest in AGI

The layoffs do not necessarily signal that Amazon is pulling back from its broader artificial intelligence ambitions.

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Artificial general intelligence, commonly referred to as AGI, describes a hypothetical AI system capable of performing a broad range of intellectual tasks, learning independently and potentially matching or surpassing human capabilities across different areas.

Several of the world's biggest technology and AI companies are investing heavily in developing increasingly capable AI systems, with AGI widely considered a long-term objective for the industry.

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Amazon has been developing large AI models for several years and has also invested heavily in the infrastructure required to train and operate advanced AI systems.

The company's latest statement suggests that the job cuts are aimed at consolidating resources around specific projects rather than reducing the overall importance of AI within Amazon.

Latest in a Series of Amazon Job Cuts

The reductions within Amazon's AGI organisation are the latest in a series of smaller layoffs across the company following a much larger workforce reduction earlier this year.

Amazon cut around 16,000 jobs across the company in January as part of a broader effort to streamline operations.

The latest layoffs are significantly more targeted, affecting parts of the organisation responsible for developing some of Amazon's most advanced AI technologies.

It remains unclear which specific teams or projects within the AGI group have been affected or whether additional reductions are planned.

The move comes as major technology companies continue to pour billions of dollars into artificial intelligence while simultaneously scrutinising costs and reorganising their workforces.