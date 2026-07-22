Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, Fold 8, Flip 8, Watch Ultra 2 and Watch 9: Everything Samsung Announced Today
At the Galaxy Unpacked, Samsung announced a slew of new devices, headlined by the Galaxy Z Fold 8, which follows the company's naming convention to introduce a new foldable design.
Samsung has unveiled its latest generation of foldable smartphones and smartwatches, expanding its premium Galaxy lineup with the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold 8, Galaxy Z Flip 8, Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 and Galaxy Watch 9.
Leading the lineup is the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, Samsung's biggest and most expensive smartphone yet. The device features an 8-inch foldable display, a 6.5-inch cover screen and a 200MP main camera, accompanied by a 50MP ultra-wide and a 10MP telephoto camera. Despite its larger footprint, the Fold 8 Ultra measures just 4.1mm when unfolded and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 45W charging.
The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra costs ₹1,99,999 for 12GB/256GB, ₹2,19,999 for 12GB/512GB and ₹2,59,999 for the top-end 16GB/1TB configuration.
Sitting below the Ultra is the Galaxy Z Fold 8, Samsung's lightest Fold yet at 201 grams. It features a 7.6-inch inner display, a 5.5-inch cover screen and dual 50MP cameras. Samsung has also increased the battery capacity to 4,800mAh. Both Fold models are powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy.
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The Galaxy Z Fold 8 starts at ₹1,79,999 for 12GB/256GB, rising to ₹1,99,999 for 12GB/512GB and ₹2,39,999 for 16GB/1TB.
For buyers who prefer a clamshell design, the Galaxy Z Flip 8 is Samsung's slimmest and lightest Flip yet, measuring 6.1mm when unfolded and weighing 180 grams. It features a 6.9-inch main display, a 4.1-inch FlexWindow and a 50MP primary camera. Powered by the Exynos 2600, the phone packs a 4,300mAh battery. It costs ₹1,24,999 for 12GB/256GB and ₹1,44,999 for 12GB/512GB.
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Samsung's new foldables run Android 17-based One UI 9 and come with expanded Galaxy AI and Gemini features, including AI-assisted multitasking and cross-app actions.
Samsung also introduced two new smartwatches. The Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 is its most advanced wearable yet, featuring an 800mAh battery, a 5,000-nit display and dedicated trail-running and professional diving capabilities. It is IP69K and 10ATM rated and carries EN13319 diving certification. The 47mm Watch Ultra 2 costs ₹64,999.
The Galaxy Watch 9, meanwhile, focuses on everyday health and fitness tracking and comes in 40mm and 44mm sizes. Both watches use Qualcomm's Snapdragon Wear Elite platform and introduce AI-powered features including Vitals, Heart Health Score, Daily Cardio Load and Fitness Index. The Galaxy Watch 9 starts at ₹37,999 for the 40mm version and ₹40,999 for the 44mm model.
With three foldable phones and two smartwatches, Samsung's latest launch spans everything from its most expensive smartphone yet to its most rugged wearable, while also strengthening its foldable portfolio ahead of Apple's anticipated entry into the category with its first foldable iPhone.