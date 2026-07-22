Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, Fold 8, Flip 8, Watch Ultra 2 and Watch 9: Everything Samsung Announced Today

Samsung has unveiled its latest generation of foldable smartphones and smartwatches, expanding its premium Galaxy lineup with the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold 8, Galaxy Z Flip 8, Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 and Galaxy Watch 9.

Leading the lineup is the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, Samsung's biggest and most expensive smartphone yet. The device features an 8-inch foldable display, a 6.5-inch cover screen and a 200MP main camera, accompanied by a 50MP ultra-wide and a 10MP telephoto camera. Despite its larger footprint, the Fold 8 Ultra measures just 4.1mm when unfolded and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 45W charging.

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra costs ₹1,99,999 for 12GB/256GB, ₹2,19,999 for 12GB/512GB and ₹2,59,999 for the top-end 16GB/1TB configuration.

Sitting below the Ultra is the Galaxy Z Fold 8, Samsung's lightest Fold yet at 201 grams. It features a 7.6-inch inner display, a 5.5-inch cover screen and dual 50MP cameras. Samsung has also increased the battery capacity to 4,800mAh. Both Fold models are powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy.

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Samsung has announced the pricing for its new foldables and smartwatches in India. Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 starts at ₹1,79,999 for 12GB/256GB, rising to ₹1,99,999 for 12GB/512GB and ₹2,39,999 for 16GB/1TB.

For buyers who prefer a clamshell design, the Galaxy Z Flip 8 is Samsung's slimmest and lightest Flip yet, measuring 6.1mm when unfolded and weighing 180 grams. It features a 6.9-inch main display, a 4.1-inch FlexWindow and a 50MP primary camera. Powered by the Exynos 2600, the phone packs a 4,300mAh battery. It costs ₹1,24,999 for 12GB/256GB and ₹1,44,999 for 12GB/512GB.

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Samsung's new foldables run Android 17-based One UI 9 and come with expanded Galaxy AI and Gemini features, including AI-assisted multitasking and cross-app actions.

Samsung also introduced two new smartwatches. The Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 is its most advanced wearable yet, featuring an 800mAh battery, a 5,000-nit display and dedicated trail-running and professional diving capabilities. It is IP69K and 10ATM rated and carries EN13319 diving certification. The 47mm Watch Ultra 2 costs ₹64,999.

The Galaxy Watch 9, meanwhile, focuses on everyday health and fitness tracking and comes in 40mm and 44mm sizes. Both watches use Qualcomm's Snapdragon Wear Elite platform and introduce AI-powered features including Vitals, Heart Health Score, Daily Cardio Load and Fitness Index. The Galaxy Watch 9 starts at ₹37,999 for the 40mm version and ₹40,999 for the 44mm model.