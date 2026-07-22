Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 Goes Dive-Ready, Watch 9 Doubles Down on AI-Powered Health Tracking

Samsung has expanded its smartwatch lineup with the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 and Galaxy Watch 9, putting health monitoring and fitness tracking at the centre of its latest wearables. The new watches introduce Qualcomm's Snapdragon Wear Elite platform, brighter displays, new AI-powered health features, and Samsung's latest One UI 9 Watch software based on Wear OS 7.

The Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 sits at the top of the lineup and is aimed primarily at endurance athletes and outdoor enthusiasts. Samsung has equipped it with an 800mAh battery, a display capable of reaching up to 5,000 nits of peak brightness, and dedicated features for trail running and diving. The more mainstream Galaxy Watch 9, meanwhile, focuses on continuous health and sleep monitoring in a lighter design intended for round-the-clock wear.

Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 Gets a Much Bigger Battery

One of the biggest upgrades to the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 is its 800mAh battery, representing a 35 per cent increase in capacity compared with the previous Galaxy Watch Ultra.

Despite the larger battery, Samsung says it has managed to reduce the watch's thickness by 12 per cent compared with its predecessor through internal redesigns. The 47mm smartwatch measures 47.4 x 47.1 x 10.7mm and weighs 61.5 grams.

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Samsung has retained the shock-resistant titanium casing while introducing lighter and softer bands in an attempt to make the rugged smartwatch more comfortable for continuous wear.

The Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 also gets a 1.52-inch Super AMOLED display protected by sapphire crystal. Samsung claims the screen can reach a peak brightness of 5,000 nits under high ambient light, up from the 3,000-nit maximum offered by the Galaxy Watch 9.

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Both watches are powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon Wear Elite platform, based on a 3nm process. The Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 comes with 2GB of memory and 64GB of storage.

Samsung Takes the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 Underwater

The Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 also marks a significant expansion of Samsung's ambitions in adventure sports, particularly diving. The smartwatch carries IP69K and 10ATM ratings and has received EN13319 certification, a standard applicable to diving instruments that measure parameters such as water depth and dive time.

Once a user enters the water, the watch can automatically track real-time information including depth, dive time, and water temperature. Samsung is also preparing a dedicated Ultra 2 Diving app with more advanced capabilities, including ascent and descent speed tracking and safe dive limits.

The features are being developed in collaboration with diving equipment company Mares and are expected to become available later this year.

For activities that remain somewhat closer to sea level, Samsung has added a Trail Run mode. It can track elevation, climbing progress, and the impact of terrain to help runners manage their pace.

A new Nutrition Alert feature works alongside Sweat Loss estimates to provide real-time hydration guidance, including recommendations on when and how much users should drink during supported activities.

Galaxy Watch 9 Is the Everyday Alternative

The Galaxy Watch 9 takes a less extreme approach, focusing instead on health monitoring, sleep tracking, and everyday fitness. It is available in 40mm and 44mm sizes, with both models featuring aluminium casings and Samsung's cushion-style design.

The 40mm version weighs 31.5 grams and comes with a 1.34-inch Super AMOLED display, while the 44mm model weighs 34 grams and gets a larger 1.47-inch display. Both use sapphire crystal and can reach up to 3,000 nits of brightness.

Battery capacity varies by size. The 40mm Galaxy Watch 9 has a 390mAh battery, while the 44mm version increases that to 445mAh. Both support wireless fast charging.

The Galaxy Watch 9 also uses the Snapdragon Wear Elite platform with 2GB of memory and 32GB of storage.

Samsung Is Turning the Galaxy Watch Into an AI Health Companion

The bigger story across both watches, however, is Samsung's growing emphasis on proactive health monitoring.

The Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 and Galaxy Watch 9 use Samsung's BioActive Sensor to collect biometric information and turn it into personalised health insights through Samsung Health and AI-powered features.

Vitals, for instance, establishes a user's personal health baseline from sleep data and can alert them when it detects significant deviations.

Heart Health Score attempts to simplify cardiovascular wellness into a score accompanied by personalised lifestyle recommendations, while Daily Cardio Load analyses workout volume and estimated recovery requirements.

Fitness Index combines different measurements to provide a broader picture of physical fitness and recommend personalised goals.

Samsung has also introduced hearing protection features that can warn users about potentially unsafe noise levels and provide reports on their exposure.

The Sleep Apnea feature, meanwhile, uses AI algorithms to identify potential signs of moderate to severe sleep apnoea based on breathing disruptions recorded during sleep. Samsung explicitly notes that these health features are not intended to replace professional medical diagnosis or treatment.

Wear OS 7 and Dual-Frequency GPS

Both watches run Wear OS 7 with Samsung's One UI 9 Watch interface.

They feature the Samsung BioActive Sensor, which combines optical bio-signal sensing, electrical heart signal monitoring, and bioelectrical impedance analysis. Other sensors include temperature, accelerometer, barometer, gyroscope, geomagnetic, and ambient light sensors.

Connectivity options include LTE, Bluetooth 6.0, dual-band Wi-Fi, NFC, and L1+L5 dual-frequency GPS.

Durability remains one area where the Ultra 2 distinguishes itself. In addition to its 10ATM and IP69K ratings, it carries MIL-STD-810H certification and the EN13319 diving certification. The Galaxy Watch 9, by comparison, offers 5ATM water resistance, IP68 protection, and MIL-STD-810H certification.

Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 and Galaxy Watch 9 Availability

The Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 comes exclusively in a 47mm size and will be available in Titanium Silver and Titanium Gray for ₹64,999.

The Galaxy Watch 9 comes in 40mm and 44mm sizes. The 40mm model will be offered in Graphite and Cream starting at ₹37,999, while the 44mm version will be available in Graphite and Silver, priced starting at ₹40,999.

Samsung says the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 and Galaxy Watch 9 will be available for pre-order in select markets starting July 22, with general availability beginning August 7.