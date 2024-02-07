Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated January 18th, 2024 at 12:56 IST

Android Auto to give message summaries for minimal distraction

Optimised for user interaction, the Android Auto interface resembles Apple CarPlay, featuring larger on-screen buttons and a readable font size for minimal dist

Business Desk
Android Auto
Android Auto | Image:Google
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Android Auto updates: Android Auto introduces a new message synopsis feature, using AI to increase the readability of users’ messages while they are driving. This allows users to easily alter their destination in group chats and share their estimated time of arrival (ETA) with a single tap. Contrary to confusion with Android Automotive, Android Auto mirrors essential phone apps on a vehicle's infotainment screen.

Optimised for user interaction, the Android Auto interface resembles Apple CarPlay, featuring larger on-screen buttons and a readable font size for minimal distractions. The integration of AI into Android Auto was initially speculated based on code strings from a beta version of the app. The recent announcement alongside the Samsung Galaxy S24 series confirms the implementation of AI-driven message summarization.

This feature proves beneficial in managing ‘busy conversations’ by making them more digestible while driving, especially in scenarios of rapid group chat messages or frequent individual message notifications. Alongside message summarisation, AI facilitates dynamic changes to travel destinations based on last-minute decisions within a group chat. Users can also effortlessly share their ETA with the chat group using a simple tap.

The message summarization is not exclusive to Samsung Galaxy phones as it will be accessible on all devices through an upcoming update to the Android Auto app, expected to be delivered via the Google Play Store. To ensure prompt access to this feature, users are advised to enable auto-updates for Android Auto in the Play Store.

Published January 18th, 2024 at 12:56 IST

