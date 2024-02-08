Advertisement

Vision Pro free trial: Apple is gearing up for the launch of its highly anticipated Vision Pro headset, and reports suggest that the tech giant is planning in-store demonstrations lasting up to 25 minutes for potential buyers. According to Apple analyst Mark Gurman, Apple has already conducted training sessions for its employees at the Cupertino, California offices to prepare them for the trial process.

Apple Vision Pro | Image credit: Apple

Gurman suggests that Apple stores in the United States are planning to feature multiple demo units and dedicated sit-down areas for presentations.

Trials with customisation

The demonstration itself involves scanning the user's face with a specialised app, checking for prescription information in the case of users who wear glasses, and then customising the demo unit accordingly. This customisation includes the application of a light seal, foam cushion, lenses, and band size tailored to the user's collected data.

Apple stores will stock a variety of light seals in over 25 shapes, cushions in two sizes, and multiple lenses for the demonstration units. Once the device is prepared, Apple staff members will guide users on using the pointer with their eyes and adjusting the Digital Crown for seamless switching between virtual and augmented reality experiences.

The calibrated device will then be used to showcase a series of spatial pictures and videos, allowing users to explore the capabilities of the headset.

Apple anticipates an initial surge in sales, particularly from early adopters, but Gurman suggests that demand may taper off after the initial release. As a result, Apple has advised its retail stores to manage their inventory accordingly.

Hopes from user anticipation

Notably, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo expects the company to produce between 60,000 to 80,000 units of the Vision Pro for its launch, underlining the likelihood of a sell-out given the limited shipment. Despite the high price point of $3,499, Kuo believes the Vision Pro will sell out quickly due to user expectations, the existing base of core fans, and heavy users.

Image credit: Apple

Pre-orders for the mixed reality headset are set to begin on January 19, with the official launch scheduled for February 2 in the United States. The Vision Pro is expected to be powered by Apple's M2 chip, with Gurman suggesting a higher-end variant featuring 10 GPU cores and 8 CPU cores.