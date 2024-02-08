English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 17th, 2024 at 14:20 IST

Ahead of Ram Mandir inauguration, redBus registers 120% jump in travel to Ayodhya

The company said 1.5 lakh bus passengers can travel to Ayodhya per day as buses being preferred on back of wide network, accessibility and affordability

Business Desk
Key features of the Ayodhya Ram Temple
Key features of the Ayodhya Ram Temple | Image:Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Twitter
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Online bus ticketing platform redBus has registered 120 per cent growth in demand on its platform for travel to Ayodhya compared to the same period last year, as the holy city gears up for a consecration ceremony at the Ram Temple.

Over one and a half lakh bus seats are available per day on redBus, the company said, which offers seats from RTCs as well as private bus operators.

Advertisement

The platform offers 339 daily services per day from various regions via private operators and roads transport corporation (RTC) buses including UPSRTC, which alone caters to around 80 per cent of the bus passenger traffic.

Prakash Sangam, the CEO of redBus said, “We are witnessing unprecedented demand for Ayodhya which is not surprising, given that the significance and magnitude of this occasion is attracting people from all over India. We are working continuously with UPSRTC and other partner bus operators to facilitate the smooth travel of devotees and making this occasion memorable for them.”

Advertisement

Jaipur, Chandigarh, Delhi, Dehradun, Indore and Patna run 130 bus services per day to Ayodhya which is expected to go up to 200 services per day soon.

The top intercity bus routes by volume include Delhi to Ayodhya, Jaipur to Ayodhya and Dehradun to Ayodhya.

Advertisement

In terms of routes within Uttar Pradesh, routes from Varanasi to Ayodhya, as well as from Lucknow, Prayagraj, Mathura and Agra to the holy city saw highest traction.

Notably, the longest routes unfold from Maharashtra, including Mumbai-Ayodhya, Pune-Ayodhya, and Nagpur-Ayodhya with a time span of 40 hours to cover the distance. Additional buses are being added by both RTCs as well as private bus operators to cater to the increasing demand, with 25 new services been added already.

Advertisement

The Government of Uttar Pradesh has launched a dedicated bus terminal, the Ayodhya Dham bus terminal for passengers opting to travel by UPSRTC.

Advertisement

Published January 17th, 2024 at 14:20 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

3 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

3 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

3 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

6 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

6 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

6 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

10 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Karnataka Tax Protest Devoid Of Merit: FM Sitharaman Exposes Cong's Lies

    India News11 minutes ago

  2. When Bollywood Went All Romantic With Proposals

    Web Stories15 minutes ago

  3. Police Initiate Probe in CGPSC Recruitment 'Scam' During Congress Rule

    India News18 minutes ago

  4. Real Story Of Heeramandi That Explores The Life Of Courtesans

    Entertainment20 minutes ago

  5. Mumbai Open: Shrivalli goes down fighting

    Sports 22 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement