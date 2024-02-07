Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 26th, 2024 at 09:08 IST

Amazon's AWS to invest $10 billion in Mississippi for data centres

The investment is expected to generate at least 1,000 new jobs in the state, according to Amazon's blog.

Business Desk
Data Centres
Data Centres | Image:Pixabay
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
AWS investment in Mississippi: Amazon.com's AWS announced plans on Thursday to invest $10 billion in building two data centre complexes in Mississippi, marking its latest expansion to meet the increasing demand for cloud services driven by the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies.

As businesses intensify their focus on AI development, the majority of the traffic is expected to be managed on cloud infrastructure provided by Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud, and Microsoft's Azure, the top three vendors globally.

AWS's expansion in Mississippi follows recent announcements of significant investments, including a more than $15 billion commitment in Japan and Google's plan to establish a $1 billion data centre just outside London.

In collaboration with the Madison County Economic Development Authority (MCEDA), AWS will establish multiple data centre units in two Madison County industrial parks. 

This initiative is expected to generate at least 1,000 new jobs in the state, according to Amazon's blog.

Since 2010, Amazon has invested $2.3 billion in Mississippi to develop its infrastructure, which includes the construction of five fulfilment and sortation centres.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Published January 26th, 2024 at 09:08 IST

