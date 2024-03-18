×

Updated March 18th, 2024 at 14:34 IST

Apple to rebrand Apple ID as ‘Apple Account’ in iOS 18 update

Apple Account' branding will start in the upcoming major software releases, including iOS 18 for iPhone and watchOS 11 for Apple Watch.

Reported by: Business Desk
Apple iPhone
Apple iPhone | Image:Apple iPhone
Apple rebranding update: Apple is set to undergo a significant rebranding, as reports indicate that the familiar ‘Apple ID’ will soon be replaced with ‘Apple Account’ across its software platforms and online services like iCloud.com, according to MacRumors. The change confirmed by Mark Gurman, is expected to take effect later this year.

According to Gurman's Power On newsletter, the transition to 'Apple Account' branding will start in the upcoming major software releases, including iOS 18 for iPhone and watchOS 11 for Apple Watch. Apple has already begun referring to funds associated with an Apple ID as an 'Apple Account balance,' and there exists a dedicated 'Apple Account' team within the company.

The complete rebranding is expected to eliminate the term 'Apple ID' entirely, marking a shift after over two decades of its usage. While Apple's specific motivations for this decision remain undisclosed, the adoption of 'Apple Account' is perceived as a more straightforward branding approach.

The unveiling of iOS 18 and other major software updates is expected to occur at Apple's WWDC developers conference in June. It is likely that the rebranding to 'Apple Account' will be officially announced during this event, with the updates becoming widely available in September.

Published March 18th, 2024 at 14:34 IST

