Apple’s new iOS update to include podcast transcripts
In the Podcasts app, recent uploads now display a new transcript icon. Tapping on this icon reveals a full transcript of the entire podcast.
Apple Podcasts: Apple's recently seeded iOS 17.4 beta to developers brings noteworthy changes to the app ecosystem within the European Union, alongside several features that may have been overlooked. One such addition is the inclusion of transcripts in the Apple Podcasts app, akin to the lyric feature in Apple Music.
In the Podcasts app, recent uploads now display a new transcript icon. Tapping on this icon reveals a full transcript of the entire podcast, with the text scrolling in sync with the episode playback. These transcripts are automatically generated and boast a relatively high level of accuracy. They are generated within a few seconds of playing a new podcast, offering users the convenience of quickly assessing whether the content is worth their time. The feature supports searching for specific words or phrases, allowing users to jump to a particular spot in the episode.
It's important to note that not all podcast episodes currently have transcripts, but Apple assures users that transcripts for back catalogue episodes are gradually being added. The transcripts are available in English, French, German, and Spanish. Additionally, podcast hosts have the option to upload their transcripts instead of relying on the automatically generated version.
The iOS 17.4 beta is currently accessible to developers, with Apple intending to release it to the public in March. Apart from the podcast transcript feature, the update includes substantial changes in the European market, teases upcoming features for CarPlay, and more. Detailed information is available in our comprehensive guide on iOS 17.4 beta 1 features.
