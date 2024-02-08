English
Updated February 7th, 2024 at 13:31 IST

Bytedance owner informs resignation of Douyin Group's CEO

Zhang's departure was confirmed by ByteDance, with Zhang herself posting on her personal WeChat account about her decision to step down from the position.

Business Desk
ByteDance
ByteDance | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Douyin CEO resigns: TikTok owner ByteDance announced the resignation of Zhang Nan as the CEO of Douyin Group on Wednesday, the popular short video platform's sister app in China.

Zhang's departure was confirmed by ByteDance, with Zhang herself posting on her personal WeChat account about her decision to step down from the position. She revealed her intention to join the team of Jianying, a video editing app owned by ByteDance, although she did not specify her role within the unit. Zhang expressed her commitment to contributing to the growth of the product amidst the era of artificial intelligence.

With a decade of experience at ByteDance, Zhang played a pivotal role as a core leader, significantly contributing to Douyin's ascent as the leading short video platform and one of China's most prominent apps. In her role as head of Douyin Group, Zhang reported to ByteDance's CEO Liang Rubo.

Zhang's departure marks a notable transition within ByteDance's leadership, with her tenure reflecting a period of substantial growth and development for Douyin and the broader ByteDance ecosystem.

(With Reuters inputs)

Published February 7th, 2024 at 13:31 IST

