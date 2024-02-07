Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated January 30th, 2024 at 19:05 IST

Cricket among most streamed content in 2023: Amazon

The Fire TV Streaming Trends Report highlighted Indians streamed around four hours per day on average.

Business Desk
Amazon
Amazon's Fire TV Streaming Trends Report | Image:Amazon
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
From cricket to cinema: Indians spent more hours streaming cricket as compared to entertainment content, which peaked during domestic and international cricket tournaments in 2023, as per Amazon's Fire TV Streaming Trends Report. 

Notably, the states where viewership peaked in terms of hours for cricket was Maharashtra, Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu, as compared to other states.

The uptick came as expected on the back of India's World Cup run up last year, which thrilled fans and kept them rooted till the last match after a winning spree which still saw Australia raise the golden cup.

Indian households in 2023 spent around four hours on a daily basis to stream movies, shows, cricket matches as well as playing games and listening to music through Fire TV. 

 This average was topped by over an hour when a family in Delhi streamed 5.4 hours every day in 2023. This was, the study highlighted, the highest by any Indian household through Amazon’s streaming device for televisions.

The trends also show a yearly increase of 23 per cent in streaming hours for ad-run platforms, in the likes of YouTube, miniTV, MX Player, and others. 

Apart from cricket, viewership patterns on Fire TV also showed a bend towards F1 races, which saw a 50 per cent jump compared to 2022.

Children’s apps like YouTube Kids, ChuChu TV, HappyKids saw a 31 per cent spike in monthly streaming hours per user, the study found.

Moreover, one in three users streamed music on Fire TV, using apps like Spotify and Amazon Music. 

Popular genres as per the study were comedy, thriller, and drama. Among Amazon originals, the most streamed content includes Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathan, Varun Dhawan’s Bawaal, and Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh-starrer Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahani in movies. For series, the most popular ones among users were Shahid Kapoor’s Farzi, Dahaad, and Made in Heaven which saw its second season release last year.

Another trend was of users preferring voice search, with about 80 per cent of Fire TV users taking Alexa’s help to search their favorite content across 12,000 apps. 

The Fire TV device also crossed 99 per cent of geographical penetration, with users from Kavaratti in Lakshadweep, Port Blair in Andaman and Nicobar, Kamrup in Assam, Papum Pare in Arunachal Pradesh, to Purnia in Bihar. 

Published January 30th, 2024 at 19:05 IST

