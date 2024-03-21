Advertisement

X API’s new top-up plans: Social network X, formerly known as Twitter, introduced new top-up packs for its developer API programme on Tuesday. These paid add-ons enable developers to access approximately 10,000 posts for $100 if they reach the limit of their existing tier midway through the month.

Twitter API access levels and versions | Image credit: X.com

Last year, Elon Musk initiated changes by discontinuing free API access and introducing new paid tiers, with the basic level starting at $100 per month. Subsequently, the company introduced a Pro tier priced at $5,000 per month, offering higher limits.

Previously, developers had no recourse if they reached the monthly limit for tweets. They were compelled to either wait until the next month or upgrade to a more expensive tier.

With the introduction of the new top-up feature, X outlined limitations on the number of upgrades developers can purchase. Those on the basic tier are limited to 10 top-ups, while those on the pro tier are capped at 5 top-ups per month.

The adjustments to X's API had a major impact on the third-party developer ecosystem. Many tools, such as Tracy Chou’s Block Party, have shifted focus to other social platforms as a result.

These changes also affected researchers and their ability to analyse the platform's data. However, X was compelled to grant access to researchers in the EU due to the bloc’s Digital Services Act (DSA) regulations.