Advertisement

Google Messages update: Google Messages, Google's messaging app, has introduced a new feature in its beta version that allows users to quickly respond to messages with a double tap, aligning with the same feature available on competitor platforms like Telegram.

In this latest update, users can now conveniently add a default thumbs-up reaction to a message by simply double-tapping on it. This eliminates the need to hold a message and manually select an emoji to react with. Moreover, if users wish to remove the reaction, they can simply double-tap on the message again. This functionality is available in both RCS and SMS messages, ensuring a seamless experience across different messaging platforms.

Advertisement

This addition brings Google Messages in line with some of its competitors and even surpasses others in terms of quick response options. While WhatsApp does not currently offer such a feature, Telegram has had a similar shortcut available for some time.

Google's increasing focus on Messages is evident, with recent updates including improvements to default emoji reactions and improved compatibility with SMS messages sent from iOS devices. The company is also working on additional features such as editing support, further integration of generative AI, and better image handling.

Advertisement

Users can join the Google Messages beta via the Play Store listing on their phones to access these new features. It is expected that Google will roll out the double tap reaction feature to the regular version of Messages in the near future.